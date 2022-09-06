Garth Brooks Fans Must Follow Strict Set of Guidelines for Upcoming Ireland Show

Garth Brooks is finally returning to Ireland. However, the country music icon won’t be going for the rolling hills of green and fences made of stone. Instead, Brooks is looking to play five shows at Croke Park Stadium. The “Shameless” singer hasn’t been to the Emerald Isle in well over a decade. His last show there was at Croke Park in 1997. He hasn’t been back since. In 2014, he planned a five-night run in Ireland. However, he had to scrap those dates. This left Brooks and his Irish fanbase wondering if he would ever make it back. Finally, he’s giving the people what they want.

Garth Brooks will be in Ireland for two weeks. During that time, he’ll play five shows. Brooks kicks off his Croke Park dates this Friday and will also play Saturday and Sunday. Next week, Brooks will be back to play Friday the 16th and Saturday the 17th. However, Irish concertgoers will have to have to adhere to a long list of guidelines to get into the shows. At this point, they’ve been waiting so long that most would probably be fine with jumping through literal hoops to see the Oklahoma-born country star work his magic.

Guidelines for Garth Brooks Shows in Ireland

According to RSVP Live, the list of guidelines for those hoping to see Garth Brooks in Ireland is pretty long. However, many of those guidelines seem more like enforced common sense. For instance, “Check your tickets in advance to ensure you are attending on the correct date,” is at the top of the list. Additionally, things like “Please allow plenty of time to get to the venue” are on the list.

However, there are some important rules on the list as well. For instance, screenshots or printouts of digital tickets won’t be accepted. People under 14 won’t be admitted into the standing area of the venue. Additionally, the venue is hoping to discourage people from bringing bags unless it’s totally necessary. Bag size is limited to A4 and those bags will be searched. Garth Brooks fans without bags will get into the venue faster.

Also, lining up early for any of the Garth Brooks shows is prohibited. The venue is near a residential area. So, they want to make sure concertgoers “respect the privacy of the residents and businesses in the local community.”

The site also notes that public transit will get concertgoers within walking distance of the venue. As a result, many Garth Brooks fans won’t have to worry about parking or driving home if they party a little too hard during the show.

Also, the site notes that concertgoers should check the An Garda Siochana website for details on the traffic management plan that will be in place during the shows.

Finally, the site points out that there will be no opening act. Doors open at 5 PM and Garth Brooks takes the stage at 7:30.