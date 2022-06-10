Garth Brooks Fans Surprise Uber Driver With Free Tickets to Birmingham Concert

Country music icon Garth Brooks said it best on Thursday night when he tweeted out a story from local Alabama news station WBRC. The “Friends In Low Places” singer said he’d heard of Uber drivers bringing fans to his concerts, but he’d never heard of fans bringing an Uber driver to his show. However, that’s exactly what happened to one lucky driver bringing two fans to Brooks’ ongoing stadium tour for his Friday, June 3rd concert in Birmingham.

Katie Watson and her husband are big fans of the famous country singer, so they made sure to get tickets to his recent show. Like many people attending, they took an Uber to the concert, but the first ride got canceled. Their next driver ended up being Vicky Wallace who, unbeknownst to her, had quite the surprise coming her way.

“It’s miraculous how God works in mysterious ways,” Watson said to WBRC.

During Watson and her husband’s ride to the show, they found out Wallace is also a fan of Garth Brooks.

“[Garth Brooks is] so sweet, he just always puts God first, you know? He’s awesome,” Wallace said of the famous country singer.

The couple was supposed to be joined by their friend, but she got Covid and couldn’t attend. That’s when the riders decided to surprise their Uber driver with an abrupt offer that Wallace couldn’t turn down.

I’ve heard a lot about @Uber drivers bringing fans to a concert but NEVER heard of fans bringing an Uber driver to a concert!😂

So cute!!!!

I hope they had half as good of a time as I did in Birmingham!!! love, g https://t.co/NekFY2k1pZ — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 10, 2022

Garth Brooks Fans Taking Their Uber Driver to His Show ‘Was Meant to Be’

The unexpected offer shocked Wallace, but after a little convincing, Watson and her husband had a companion for Brooks’ show. Wallace and Watson continued to share their feel-good story with WBRC.

“Literally on this block over here, Katie turned and says it like this, ‘So if you wanna park I have an extra ticket. My friend had Covid, she couldn’t come.’ What are you serious?’ Wallace said about the generous offer.

“So she u-turned so fast,” Watson said of Wallace’s reaction.

At first, the Uber driver had some reservations since Wallace didn’t think she was dressed appropriately. Yet she quickly realized it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see one of country music’s finest on stage live. So she accepted the couple’s extra ticket.

“At first I was like, ‘oh no, I look terrible.’ I had on a t-shirt and sweatpants,” Wallace said.

“Listen, this is Garth Brooks, I’m going. Things like this don’t happen every day,” Wallace continued.

“It was just meant to be,” Watson said of being able to invite Wallace to the show.

The three Garth Brooks fans went to the concert and had a blast together. Wallace shared that the highlight of the night was Brooks covering Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.”

“I’m a country girl at heart, you know? I just am, I’m a southern belle,” Wallace said to WBRC. “So I was like that’s awesome, it was just the best part of the show.”

The couple and their Uber driver had the time of their life at Garth Brooks’ Birmingham concert. Watson and her husband were more than glad they could make Wallace’s day.

“Random acts of kindness do go a long way, or at least they touch people,” Watson said of the experience.