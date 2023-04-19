Garth Brooks Gushes Over Reba McEntire While Interviewing Country Icon

Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire are both country music legends in their own rights, but Garth has the songstress on a pedestal far above himself.

The Unanswered Prayers artist sat down with Reba on Talk Shop Live on Monday, April 17 to chat about her upcoming memoir and album, which will both have the title, Not That Fancy.

Brooks, who penned the forward for Reba’s upcoming book, admitted that he’s excited to read her words and listen to her music when the projects drop later this year because he believes that Reba only produces pure gold, and he’s not wrong.

“I don’t think there’s anything you can’t do,” Brooks told McEntire. “Anything with Reba McEntire, I’m just a fan. I’ve always been a fan. You’ve always been so sweet to treat me like an equal — and I just love you.”

Garth Brooks even admitted that Reba taught him how to stay relevant in the industry when he was enjoying his initial ride of fame in the 90s.

When Brooks released his debut album in 1989, Reba had already been in the spotlight for 12 years. The duo remained two of the most beloved county music singers throughout the 90s, and because of that, they toured together in 1997.

Garth Brooks shared that watching Reba flex her muscles on the road truly opened his eyes to the meaning of hard work, and he’s forever used her and the standard when it comes to his own work ethic.

“If I learned from the best ever, I learned from you,” he said. “Just roll your sleeves up and go to work.”

Garth Brooks Gives Up and Coming Country Music Stars the ‘Reba Talk’

Now that he’s wise enough to step into the mentoring world, he uses her as his example of perfection. And he calls it the “Reba Talk.”

“Here’s the deal,” Brooks explained. “You know, girls have to work a thousand times harder in this business than guys to get half as much. They just do. But people like Dolly, Reba, Trisha, you’re not gonna hear them b—- or complain, you’re just gonna see them roll up their sleeves and go out and get it done. I say that’s what you wanna do.”

“So, if you’re a girl in this business, work ethic, work ethic,” he noted. “If you’re a guy in this business, it will pay off if you work like a girl because man, you guys work tough, man.”

Reba McEntire humbly accepted the compliment saying, “Love that! You’re sweet to say that.”