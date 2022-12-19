Garth Brooks to Headline 2023 Mack, Jack, & McConaughey Fundraiser Gala

Over the years, Garth Brooks has made a name for himself as one of the most electrifying entertainers in country music. More importantly, Garth has shown the world that he has a big generous heart. He and Trisha Yearwood regularly donate their time and money to Habitat for Humanity among other charitable organizations. Next year, Brooks will combine his philanthropy and musicianship at the annual Mack, Jack, & McConaughey fundraiser in Austin, Texas.

Garth Brooks to Headline Mack, Jack, & McConaughey Fundraiser

Every year, Matthew McConaughey teams up with ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Jack Ingram and college football coaching legend Mack Brown to put on a huge fundraiser. The Mack, Jack, & McConaughey Fundraiser is a two-day event that benefits children’s education. The cornerstone of that event is a gala that features a live auction. Garth Brooks will headline that event.

The 2023 Mack, Jack, & McConaughey Fundraiser will be the 12th annual event. The previous 11 events raised more than $30 million.

“Garth will add unforgettable energy, spirit, and storytelling through song to our gala stage,” McConaughey said of Brooks’ involvement in the event. “Every year Mack, Jack, and I are humbled by the support we receive that allows us to serve so many young men and women in need.”

The gala featuring Garth Brooks will kick off with a red carpet reception followed by a live auction. This auction will help the foundation rake in funds to help kids in need. The fundraiser’s website states “The gala is our biggest fundraising night. From safari tours to Maseratis, dozens of items and experiences are available for attendees to bid on, with all proceeds going towards our beneficiaries.”

Garth Brooks will take the stage to close the show at 9 PM. Presale tickets are available now. General ticket sale starts on Wednesday (12/24) at 10 AM central. Head to ACL Live to get tickets and more information.

This year’s Mack, Jack, and McConaughey Fundraiser will benefit Dell Children’s Medical Center, HeartGift, the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, Cure Duchenne, and The Rise School of Austin.

See Brooks in Vegas

If you can’t make it to ACL Live in Austin, Texas next April, don’t worry. You’ll still have plenty of chances to catch Brooks live when he kicks off his Las Vegas residency. Garth Brooks Plus One will kick off in May. However, all 27 of his residency shows in 2023 sold out in a single day. As a result, Garth extended the residency into 2024. You can get tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan portal. Head to the ticket seller’s website for more information and any remaining tickets.

Currently, the Ticketmaster site doesn’t list any 2024 dates. So, keep your eyes peeled for those because they are sure to sell out as quickly as Garth Brooks’ first round of Vegas dates.