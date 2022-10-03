Garth Brooks Helps Celebrate 50 Years of Bass Pro Shops in Epic Concert: Pics

Garth Brooks played his last scheduled concerts of the year in Missouri this weekend. He opened up Thunder Ridge, which is located at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgeland, Mo. The weekend concerts sold more than 55,000 tickets. And while hosting a star of Garth’s stature proved overwhelming for the community, it was an epic weekend in the Show Me State. He commemorated the 50th anniversary of the store in a post. Check it out.

Congratulations to my pal, Johnny Morris, on 50 years of @BassProShops! You ARE the American Dream! Thank YOU for inviting us to celebrate with you— we had a BLAST!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/hzoKoMlFPN — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 3, 2022

“Congratulations to my pal, Johnny Morris, on 50 years of Bass Pro Shops! You ARE the American Dream! Thank YOU for inviting us to celebrate with you–we had a BLAST!!!” Garth Brooks captioned the photos from the weekend concerts.

Johnny Morris started Bass Pro Shops in 1972 in Springfield, Mo. When he began the chain, he was selling fishing tackle out of his dad’s liquor store. He opened the first outdoor store in 1981, and in 1988, he opened Big Cedar Lodge in the Ozarks. Since then, the store has expanded across America and has unlikely locations, like the Pyramid in Memphis, Tenn. Thunder Ridge is the new concert venue that Garth Brooks welcomed, and it’s just the latest expansion of the brand’s footprint.

The concerts are the last that Garth Brooks has scheduled. He just sold out a five night run at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The run sold more than 400,000 tickets. There’s no real explanation for Garth’s immense popularity in Ireland. He did have a track titled “Ireland” that was the B-Side. Maybe that’s the beginnings of it.

Garth Brooks Sells Out Ireland

Ahead of his trip to Ireland, Garth Brooks suggested that his days of formal touring are coming to an end. The Stadium Tour went on for several years. It was partially lengthened by the pandemic. He sold out stadiums across America and eventually concluded it with the epic run in Dublin.

“For the first time in my career, we sold every ticket,” he said. “There were none left over. Not even single ones.”

He was moved by the Irish people.

“The way they sing is crazy good,” he said. “You don’t hear me, you just hear them and what a beautiful, beautiful stadium. Thank you from my children’s hearts, my heart and my mom and dad’s hearts. Thank you for letting us play Ireland. It was humbling. Jimmy Mattingly [fiddle player] had them in the palm of his hands.”

It will be interesting to see what the next move is for Garth Brooks. He says that he wants to allow his crew the same time with their families that they have allowed him over the years. The obvious choice seems to be a Las Vegas residency. It’s what one of his heroes, George Strait, did when he “retired” from the road a couple of decades ago.