Garth Brooks Marks End of Three-Year Stadium Tour With Epic Houston Finale

Garth Brooks ended a three-year ‘Stadium Tour’ in Houston over the weekend. The pandemic raged on, and the bigger-than-life country music legend had to pause along the way. But Garth kept a positive attitude the entire way along a massive endeavor. Check out photos that the “Rodeo” singer shared to social media below.

“You can hope all you want that the LAST show is a good one. This one was F’ing UNBELIEVABLE!!!! Houston, BEST TIME I’ve ever had in your town!!!! Thank you!!!!!” he captioned the series of photos.

It’s fitting that throughout the photographs, he shares the spotlight with his entire crew. Garth Brooks said recently that this will likely be the end of organized touring for him. That doesn’t mean it’s the end, just no more tours of this scale. He said he wants to allow his crew to have time off of the road and enjoy the same kind of lives that they have afforded him. So he’s going to pick and choose where he goes in the future.

Check out another shot that Garth Brooks shared to his Instagram. It’s the singer soundchecking to an empty NRG Stadium

Garth Brooks has opened up about a lot of the touring process recently. He’s not a fan of Ticketmaster’s new structure with “dynamic pricing.” He’s tried to keep all of his tickets as low as possible, and usually at one flat price. He thinks that the new Ticketmaster model was meant to curb scalping, but he’s not sure that it’s helping.

“I know this is silly but I have always screamed and screamed as long as you’ve known me: just knock out scalping,” he said. “Just make it illegal.”

Garth Brooks in Ireland

Garth Brooks isn’t done with 2022 just yet. In September, he performs five sold out shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The run begins on September 9 and he’ll stay overseas until September 17. Dubbed “The Final Concerts of the Stadium Tour,” the run sold more than 400,000 tickets. Garth is huge in Ireland. It’s a wild thing, but it’s true. Learn more about the shows at his website.

Additionally, Garth Brooks has two other projects on his plate. The Anthology II is out now. It’s called “The Next Five Years,” and it chronicles an era in his career when he began to take control of his own path. It’s filled with tons of never-before-seen photos from the mid to late 90s.

Garth Brooks is also set to narrate “America’s National Parks” for National Geographic Channel. The series will debut on August 29 and air until September 2.