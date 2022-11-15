garth-brooks-opens-up-about-upcoming-las-vegas-residency

With his Las Vegas residency kicking off next spring at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, country music superstar Garth Brooks is opening up about the upcoming events.

While speaking to 9News, Garth Brooks chatted about his highly anticipated Vegas adventure. “I think it’s just the fun that it brings,” Brooks said about his return to Sin City. “I love it. So anytime you get second change at anything, you get to kind of do it. Hopefully, hopefully what you learned from the first time, and the first time was cool. It’s a one man show, just you and your guitar.”

Garth Brooks declared that the Las Vegas residency show is going to be a “one man plus one” performance. “Which means the whole band will be there if you want them and have whatever order you want them. So you can be as intimate as you want or you can blow the roof off the place. And for me, those are two things that I want and everything in between.”

Also chatting about Peyton Manning singing Friends in Low Places with Dierks Bentley at the Seven Peaks Music Festival, Garth Brook discussed the possibility of having the former NFL star appear in Vegas with him. “I’ll tell you what, I’ll take all the help I can get. Yeah. So there’s already been rumors about who’s all going to be at this show. Trust me, at my age and doing this stuff, I’ll take all the help I can get.”

Garth Brooks then added that Friends in Low Places might arguably be the song that he gets texted most at 2 a.m. at a karaoke bar. “So I’ve heard just about every version you could possibly hear of it.”

Garth Brooks Announced His Excitement for the Upcoming Las Vegas Residency

On Monday (November 14th), Garth Brooks issued a statement about his upcoming Las Vegas Residency. His shows in Sin City will kick off in May 2023.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Garth Brook shared in the statement. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

It was also noted that during his run, Garth Brooks won’t perform the same show twice. This is due with a variety of band members and occasional special guests appearing on stage with him.

Speaking about the country music legend heading to Vegas, Anthony Carano, president/CEO for Caesars Entertainment, stated, “Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace. We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus One will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he’s chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family.”