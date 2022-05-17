Garth Brooks Postpones Ticket Sale for Buffalo Concert Out of Respect for Shooting Victims

With the tragedy the community is going through, Garth Brooks has postponed the sale of his Buffalo concert tickets. The move was done out of respect for the victims of the senseless shooting that took place. The country music legend made the announcement on Monday morning. The tickets were supposed to go on sale this Friday (May 20) for the July 23 show.

The show is still going to go on as scheduled. However, the ticket release will be postponed with a “new date announced in coming weeks,” according to an official press release.

The Buffalo Bills’ official site has a statement since they are the host. Highmark Stadium will eventually be packed with Brooks fans from Buffalo and beyond. The statement explains a little about what’s going on and has a short statement from the singer himself.

“Out of respect, Garth Brooks has decided to postpone the Buffalo on sale that was scheduled for this Friday. The concert will still take place Saturday, July 23rd, 7:00 PM at Highmark Stadium.”

The statement continued with Brook’s words. “At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again. But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act.”

As usual, a classy and kind move from Garth Brooks. The singer has made accommodations in the past, up to canceling his tour at one point as the Delta variant of COVID raged across the country. He can sell tickets any day. Hell, he can sell out a stadium in 45 minutes.

