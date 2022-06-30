Garth Brooks Promises ‘Stuff You’ve Never Heard’ Included in New Box Set

Iconic country music star Garth Brooks reveals his next project. He wraps his stadium tour later this year. He’s bringing Friends in Low Places to Lower Broadway in Nashville. Now, he unveils Anthology 2. The package arrives this fall.

The release celebrates the late 90s era of his career. It includes a book that has more than 300 pages and more than 280 photographs.

“It’s like a musical box [set] with killer liner notes pretty much,” Brooks said. “[That’s] what the anthology is. There are six CDs in this. It’ll cover the whole back half of the 90s, including the stuff you’ve never heard.”

The set will include a lot of interviews and stories, including one with Bob Dylan. The legendary songwriter penned “To Make You Feel My Love.”

“I didn’t know Bob did interviews anymore, but he was sweet enough to do an interview for the Anthology,” Brooks said. “And Keith Urban did an interview for it because it was through Keith that one of the greatest things in Double Live happened.”

The music industry has changed a lot in the last 20 years. Garth Brooks has managed to navigate it all on his own terms. Celebrating one of country music’s most impressive catalogs is something that keeps fans returning. The ‘Stadium Tour’ has proven it.

Garth Brooks Follows up ‘Anthology 1’

Garth Brooks previously celebrated his catalog with the release of Anthology 1: The First Five Years. That package included five albums with 52 songs. It included 19 never released tracks and more than 200 never-before-seen photos. It also included a book with interviews and stories. It detailed his journey from Oklahoma to Nashville and the people that helped make it happen. Brooks said that he wanted to bring people closer to him. And despite selling out stadiums across North America, that’s what he’s been doing throughout this stage of his career.

The ‘Stadium Tour’ is Larger Than Life

It’s hard to be closer to the legend when you’re in the cheap seats at a stadium. He’s called Baton Rouge and he’s brought people together in Birmingham. The tour likely went a bit longer than anticipated. It was interrupted by a pandemic, after all. It’ll keep rolling with two nights at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 15-16. He’ll wrap up the massive journey with five sold-out nights in Dublin, Ireland this September. More than 400,000 tickets have been sold for the run of shows in Europe. It’s sure to be one of the most legendary runs in music history, but what has Garth Brooks touched that isn’t legendary?

While you await Anthology 2, you can check out a full list of “Stadium Tour” dates and find ticket information at his website.