Garth Brooks Reflects on ‘Epic’ Ireland Tour After Selling Out ‘Every Ticket’

Garth Brooks might be an American treasure, but his music is loved across the world. He’s fresh off an epic run of shows in stadiums across Ireland. And by the sounds of it, he had the time of his life traveling the country.

Brooks is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time. But these special shows in Ireland achieved a new record for the country music icon. He announced all five shows sold out every single ticket. “For the first time in my career we sold every ticket, there were none left over, not even single ones,” Brooks said in a statement.

Brooks was brought to tears each night on the tour because of the response the Irish fans gave him. “The way they sing is crazy good. You don’t hear me you just hear them and what a beautiful, beautiful stadium… Thank you from my children’s hearts, my heart and my mom and dad’s hearts thank you for letting us play Ireland. It was humbling. Jimmy Mattingly [fiddle player] had them [the crowd] in the palm of his hands. He was theirs and he was theirs.”

A Monumental Run For Garth Brooks

Hundreds of thousands of tickets were sold for the five concerts. They all took place in Croke Park in Dublin, but Brooks made sure to take in as much of the country as possible. After the performances, Brooks said he feels a special connection with the people of Ireland.

“I can tell you this. If people here in the States or anywhere else around the world say, ‘well stay there, Garth!’ I’m fine with this,” Brooks said. “They’re ahead of all of us. Ireland is ahead of all of us. Some countries are ahead in technology, some countries are ahead in industry, some countries are ahead in their laws defending freedom and the military. Ireland is ahead of all of us in loving one another. They just are. They treat each other really, really good. Thank you to all the Irish fans who took the American fans in like they were neighbours!”

Brooks also revealed in a piece with Irish Mirror that he also got into the best shape he’s been in in years for these shows. He revealed he’s back to the same weight as the last time he played in the country in 1997.

“It takes a while to get back to the artist feel. It has taken me eight years to get back to it. And I’m the same weight I was when we played here in 97, that’s what I want.”

Brooks also filmed the concerts for a future film release. And as the joke goes, the camera tends to add a little weight. “This film is going to come. I lost 50lbs and the film is going to add that right back.”