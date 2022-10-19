Garth Brooks Reveals He Got a Full Tattoo Sleeve in Ireland To Honor His Family

Garth Brooks spent time in Dublin, Ireland this fall. The country music icon sold out five shows at Croke Park. He’s huge there. Recently, he stopped by Country Countdown USA with Lon Helton to talk about the trip. And we found out that Garth got some fresh ink while he was there.

It’s a pretty big leap for a guy that hasn’t really shown any tattoos before. He got a full sleeve. He’d initially promised his youngest daughter that he’d get a tattoo on his first trip to Croke Park back in 2014. But that run of dates was canceled and he thought he’d gotten out of it.

“My daughter Allie is pretty inked up,” he shared. “She turned 18 in 2014 and I promised to get a tattoo with her in Ireland. When the show in 2014 was canceled, I thought I was off the hook.”

But when the most recent dates were announced, he learned that she hadn’t forgotten.

“When we announced Ireland later this year, she reminded me of my promise,” he said. “So with me forever, I’ll take the five women in my life: my mother, my three daughters and my wife [Trisha Yearwood], all in place on my body.”

He hasn’t shown off the new ink yet, but he did talk a bit more about them on his Facebook show, Inside Studio G.

“It’s all about them!” Garth Brooks shared. “It’s front and left chest; it’s front and left back. And it’s a full sleeve. I have five women in my life: my mom, Miss Yearwood and my three daughters. It’s all about them. And it’s all about them being on my shoulders and around my heart and by my side.”

He talked more on his own show about the new artwork.

“I love it,” Garth Brooks said. “I know my three daughters have my back and are by my side ’til I’m in the grave. But something about having them inked on your skin right here, by your side the rest of your life – pretty frickin’ cool. So my mother is on my shoulder and Miss Yearwood is right here on my heart.”

He did admit that it wasn’t very pleasant.

“You know, if anybody asks, ‘Hell yeah! It hurts really bad!’ he said. “But it’s pretty cool. And when you talk about how close it is and what it means to you, I understand why people get them.”

Garth Brooks also shared that Trisha Yearwood has had a tattoo to honor their marriage for 20 years.

“We started dating in 2000,” he said. “I think she got a tattoo in 2002-2003 right before we were married. So it’s been very sweet of her to do that. I’m just not a tattoo guy.”

Until now, apparently.