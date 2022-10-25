Garth Brooks Reveals Upcoming Relaunch of SiriusXM Channel

Garth Brooks joined Country Countdown USA recently and discussed a wide array of topics. Among the items that he hit in the conversation was his radio station. The Garth Channel signed off the air on SiriusXM on September 30. He launched the channel when he launched his stadium world tour in 2019. The channel mixed a lot of different genres and played his own songs about 25% of the time. He said that the intention for the channel was to coincide with the world tour, which just came to a close after five sold-out nights in Ireland.

He has a vision for a new channel that he’s calling The Garth Channel 2.0.

“The Garth Channel came to an end, so now we’re ready to launch Garth Channel 2.0,” Garth Brooks said.

Later this year, he’s opening Friends in Low Places on Lower Broadway in Nashville. Construction is already well underway at the new bar, with one open window revealing a souvenir shop.

“The Friends bar on Broadway may also have it’s own channel,” Brooks added. “What I love is technology will open the door where the new chapter will be like nothing we’ve ever done before. So I look forward to the future.”

Garth Brooks has enjoyed his relationship with SiriusXM. It seems that new channel will live elsewhere, but that destination is unclear for now.

“My time with Sirius has been great,” he said. “It’s all coming to the end of a chapter and the start of one. When this was all planned years ago, it was so everything would end at the end of the stadium tour. So now the stadium tour has come to an end and The Garth Channel will go with it.”

Everything at SiriusXM ended amicably with the expiration of the contract.

“They’ve been very, very sweet,” Garth Brooks said of SiriusXM. He said that the company is open to working with him again in the future.

“So it’s cool,” he said. “We just have to see what’s next for us, whatever that is.”

A spokesman from SiriusXM told Billboard that there is potentially room for more Garth in the future.

“We are incredibly grateful and proud to have collaborated with Garth to present The Garth Channel on SiriuxXM,” they said. “We have enjoyed our creative relationship and look forward to working on future projects together.”

The station was on channel 55 on SiriusXM. Now that spot is the home of Red White & Booze. It’s among several stations in the country tier that include The Highway, Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Radio, Prime Country, Willie’s Roadhouse, Outlaw Country, Y2Kountry and Bluegrass Junction. There’s no word on if the station at 55 is permanent.