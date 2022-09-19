Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.

Garth Brooks took a long hiatus from the music business to be a dad. He told The Irish Mirror that he was a “soccer dad” for 16 years. At the same time, his wife Trisha Yearwood is a fantastic cook. Brooks says those things meant he packed on a few extra pounds. Before heading to Ireland, Garth decided to make some changes.

Garth Brooks said that the realization hit him while watching the 25th anniversary stream of his iconic Central Park concert. “I was sitting there looking at it thinking everyone else looks the same… what is wrong with your fat a**? Here we go.”

If looking at old concert footage wasn’t enough to goad Garth Brooks into shedding some pounds, the fact that he planned to shoot a concert film in Ireland would have. After some changes to his diet and exercise routine, Brooks was able to shed fifty pounds before heading to Ireland. “I’m the same weight I was when we played here in ’97,” he said. “That’s what I want.”

You can see evidence of Garth’s weight loss in the clip from his recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.

Preorder The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years — @GarthBrooks new collection of best stories, photos, music and 2 unreleased tracks! — at https://t.co/PXkXFUARl6 pic.twitter.com/al3yQLEobd — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) September 12, 2022

Garth Brooks Got Healthy for Ireland Gigs

Don’t think that Garth Brooks decided to cut 50 pounds for the sake of vanity. How he looks on stage is at the bottom of the list. Instead, he said he wanted to give everyone the best show possible. “You want to try to be as fit as you can,” he said. “My job is to get to everyone in that stadium and we have two and a half hours to get it done. So, we will be moving a lot. And, physically, I wanted to not have that as an obstacle.”

Garth Brooks knows that his fans in Ireland had been waiting on him to come back for years. At the same time, he had been dreaming about getting back to the Emerald Isle since he wrapped his shows there in the 90s. So, he wanted to be able to give them a show that was worth waiting for.

“I came over here to try to push the curfew as much as we can,” Brook said. “Our curfew is 10:30 pm, so we will honor that curfew. Our job is to squeeze in as much as we can in those three hours.”