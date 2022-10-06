Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Invitation to Join the Grand Ole Opry: VIDEO

In the country music world, there are few honors higher than joining the Grand Ole Opry. Today, it stands as the longest-running institution in American music. More than that, it is a family made up of some of the best artists that the genre has to offer. Earlier today, Garth Brooks surprised Ashley McBryde with an invitation to become a member of that family.

Ashley McBryde was on CBS Mornings to talk about her new album Lindeville and to shed some light on the horse-riding accident she had earlier this year. After digging into both topics, Gayle King said they were glad she was there. Then, she said that they had a special guest that Ashley might know before bringing Garth Brooks in remotely.

Only on #CBSMornings, two-time Grammy-winner @garthbrooks just surprised singer-songwriter @AshleyMcBryde with an invitation to join the "longest-living family in music history," at the @opry! pic.twitter.com/c9S7A9EDfH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

Garth Brooks was sitting on the Opry stage in Nashville. He and Ashley McBryde exchanged pleasantries. Then, Gayle said, “Ashley’s looking like ‘Why are you here, Garth?’ You got any news for Ashley today?”

Garth Brooks Pops the Question

“I’m here for a proposal,” Garth Brooks replied. Gayle jokingly noted that Garth is already married. “I am, but this is part of a family that keeps growing,” he said. Then, he addressed McBryde. “You know where we’re at. We’re at the Grand Ole Opry. I’m standing in the circle of wood right now, where you stand.”

At that point, it looks like McBryde knows what’s coming. Then, as Garth Brooks officially extends the invitation, you can watch the emotions roll over her face. “Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry and myself as an Opry member – I’m gonna try not to cry – we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

After taking a deep breath, Ashley McBryde gave her answer through tears of joy. “It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life. Thank you, Garth.”

Ashley McBryde on the Opry

After a moment, Ashley McBryde opened up about what the invitation meant to her. “There’s Grammys and there’s being a member of the Grand Ole Opry are the two greatest things that can ever happen to you as an entertainer. I’ve always said I will earn it and this is a pretty surreal moment.”

Garth Brooks confirmed that she earned her spot in the Opry. “100 percent. There isn’t anybody in this family who hasn’t. It’s the love they show for the Opry, it’s the respect they show country music. Try to remember that it is the longest-living family in music history. So, Grammys, CMAs, they’re all going to fade. This won’t. This will be the day they put you in the ground. You will be part of the coolest show on the planet.”