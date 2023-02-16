Garth Brooks Teases Possible Duet Album with Wife Trisha Yearwood

Did Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood just announce that they’re releasing a duet album this year?

The country music power couple hosted an installment of Inside Studio G recently and made the possible reveal after a fan wrote in asking that they finally blend their talents. After making a few jokes about the possibility, the two all but said they are one step ahead of the request.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“You said this is gonna be a big year,” the fan wrote. “So, why don’t you make it better and throw out a duet album with the queen?

After discussing the many duet options that the fan threw out, which included Islands in the Stream, Whiskey Lullaby, and Yearwood’s top pick, Dead or Alive, Brooks acted coy about the possibility and hinted that he didn’t have the time for such an endeavor.

Garth Brooks Admits That ‘There’s Already a Duet Record’ Coming This Year

Trisha Yearwood asked her Grammy-winning husband if he would like to collaborate with her, and he said he “of course” wants to. But he has a busy year ahead and—”there’s already a duet record coming out” in 2023.

The sly reveal surprised everyone in the studio but Yearwood, who casually responded with “that’s true.”

Neither Garth Brooks nor Trisha Yearwood gave up any further information on the project, and it remains to be seen whether Yearwood will be singing on any of the tracks. While she acted as though the record was a couple’s things, she ended with, “maybe after that album we can work on our duet album.”

However, Brooks did say that he gives the fans what they want, and he acknowledged that they want the album.

Brooks and Yearwood married in 2005, and despite both being country music megastars, they’ve only released a few collaborations. The duo has recorded several singles, including Whiskey to Wine, In Another’s Eyes, and Shallow. They also dropped a holiday album in 2016. But they’ve never worked on an original album together.

Brooks did admit that his fans have plenty more to look forward to this year, such as “Garthquake” and his “return to Ireland.” But it looks like we’ll have to wait to find out more about this duet album. So keep checking back for more information that is sure to come in the coming weeks or months.