Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Take the Grand Ole Opry Stage As Surprise Guests: VIDEO

Giving the audience a truly amazing performance, the Grand Ole Opry welcomed Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood onto the stage as special guests on Saturday (March 18th).

After being announced, Brooks to the stage to perform his ‘90s hit single Callin’ Baton Rouge. Yearwood then went up to the stage to sing with her husband their rendition of Shallow.

According to Taste of Country, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are among the unscheduled performers at the iconic Grand Ole Opry during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Others include Lauren Alaina, Morgan Evans, and Jeannie Seely. Clare Cunningham made her Opry debut as well.

Last month, Brooks shared that he and Yearwood are working on a duet project together. “We talk about the duets records – it’s comin’,” the country music superstar declared during his weekly Facebook livestream. “Maybe not with Trisha Yearwood, but.. you know… the duets record that’s coming is not just of The Queen. The Queen is in there, of course, because you can’t do it without her. But… this is – it’s been fun so far. It’s going to be a blast to finish though.”

Garth Brooks went on to add that 2023 is going to be extremely busy for him and Trisha Yearwood. However, he hopes they will have fun in the process.

Trisha Yearwood Opened Up About Touring With Her Husband Garth Brooks During His Long-Running World Tour

During a 2017 interview with Grammy.com, Trisha Yearwood Discussed what it was like to tour with her husband Garth Brooks, and what went into creating the exciting long-running show.

“Garth is not like other boys so there is not a tour like this,” Yearwood declared at the time. “We are about to hit our three-year mark of this tour. It always starts with the music.”

Yearwood also said that it’s really about Brooks and less about her. “I come out in the middle [of the show] and do my set,” she said. “And it’s a much more abbreviated version of an evening with me when I do my own show. So for me, it’s thinking you’re going to be out there, you’re coming out with a big bang, what songs do I have to do?”

Trisha Yearwood further admitted that she couldn’t do the shows without performing her hit singles She’s in Love With The Boy and How Do I Live. She pointed out that with Garth Brooks, it’s always a big tour and he uses a bigger scale when it comes to performances. “I’m used to theaters, I love theaters where if you say something in the background, I can hear you and we can have a conversation,” she went on to add.