Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Urge Everyone to ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ in New Video

The events that have taken place in Ukraine these last few weeks have stunned the world. Civilian and military casualties alike, on both sides of the conflict, continue to climb. Now, country music icon Garth Brooks and his equally famous partner Trisha Yearwood are urging everyone to “stand up for Ukraine” in a new message.

Across the globe, supporters of the Ukrainian people have come together to raise funds and collect necessary supplies. Brooks and Yearwood just joined the cause, launching their digital campaign called “Stand Up for Ukraine.”

The country stars’ campaign aims to raise money for war-torn Ukraine and the millions of refugees forced to flee. Brooks and Yearwood partnered with Global Citizen, announcing the campaign on social media on Friday.

Garth Brooks addressed his fanbase saying, “We always ask for love and prayers, and please keep doing that, but we’re also going to ask you: dig in your pockets, be part of the biggest global relief plan mankind has ever seen.”

In a separate Facebook Live video, All Access reports that Brooks also said, “These people have nothing. Anything they had has been taken away. So, it doesn’t matter — a dollar, ten cents, two dollars, five dollars, two hundred bucks. Just contribute, right? That’s what we’re all gonna do.”

Those interested in joining Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in their support of Ukraine can head to ForUkraine.com.

Garth Brooks to Potentially Open Broadway Bar in Nashville

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s efforts outside of country music are multifaceted. As the country couple works to raise money for Ukraine, Brooks is also officially opening a Broadway bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville Business Journal reports that people tied to the dynamic country star bought some major real estate down in Music City in December. The $48 million purchase includes the property Paradise Park, a trailer-park-themed bar and restaurant on Lower Broadway. Additionally, that December purchase included the Downtown Sporting Club.

So far, Garth Brooks hasn’t shared any official information regarding a potential name for the brand new Nashville bar. However, the news outlet shared that the artist’s management company filed for a restaurant and services trademark for “Friends in Low Places” with the US Patent and Trademark Office. But, that move was made way back in the winter of 2020.

Of his coming endeavor, Garth Brooks said, “We feel very lucky to have the chance to be a part of Lower Broadway, which is arguably THE hottest spot in the country.”

In a time where political affiliations attempt to drive much of the country apart, the “If Tomorrow Never Comes” singer said his upcoming honky tonk bar on Broadway will “[encourage] love and kindness while playing the greatest music in the world in the home of country music.”