Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Urge Fans to Join 2023 Habitat for Humanity Build

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood aren’t just one of the biggest power couples in country music. They’re also major philanthropists. Both Brooks and Yearwood have donated hefty amounts and money and time to charity over the years. For the past decade, Brooks and Yearwood have been heavily involved with Habitat for Humanity. Now, they’re inviting their fans to get involved.

Earlier today, Garth Brooks took to Twitter to extend the invitation. He shared a brief message alongside a video of him and Trisha discussing their next Habitat for Humanity build. “The Carter Work Project is gearing up for 2023 and our next build is in Charlotte, North Carolina,” Brooks wrote. “Raise your hand and sign up if you want to join us to build for [Habitat for Humanity]! The BEST work you will ever do.”

The Carter Work Project is gearing up for 2023 and our next build is in Charlotte, North Carolina! Raise your hand and sign up if you want to join us to build for @Habitat_org! The BEST work you will ever do! love, g and t pic.twitter.com/5xVZRVWDGT — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) October 3, 2022

In the video, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood explain that the Carter Work Project is coming back next year. The event will take place in Charlotte in October of 2023. So, anyone who wants to get their hands dirty has ample time to make plans. Former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn won’t be there this year. As Brooks points out, the Carters are enjoying their retirement in Plains, Georgia. The Carters will be there in spirit, though.

“The building is up to you and us,” Garth Brooks said. Trisha Yearwood added, “Let’s do this for them, let’s do this for us. Do it for yourselves.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s History with Habitat

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have been working with Habitat for over a decade. According to the foundation’s website, the couple first volunteered to help build the 1000th and 1001st post-Hurricane Katrina homes on the Gulf Coast. Additionally, they’ve used their massive platforms to bring in volunteers and donations. Yearwood regularly promotes National Women Build Week.

The Carter Work Project

Former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter have been working with Habitat for Humanity for decades. The Carters first volunteered with the foundation in 1984. Before long, volunteering became an annual thing for them and the Carter Work Project came to life. For decades, the Carters worked alongside homeowners and volunteers to build, renovate, and repair homes over 4,300 homes. This will be the first Carter Work Project in three years and with the Carters in retirement, they’re passing the torch to Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

“Though we could never fill their shoes, we are so incredibly honored to be given the opportunity to carry President and Mrs. Carter’s legacy forward through the continuation of the Carter Work Project,” said Garth Brooks.

You can check the Habitat for Humanity website for details on volunteering for the Carter Work Project and more.