Garth Brooks Turned Down Roles in ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Twister’: Here’s Why

Garth Brooks reportedly turned down a part in Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan because he didn’t land the lead role.

The news comes from a 2013 lawsuit filed by Brooks’ former business partner, Lisa Sanderson, which was obtained by TMZ. In it, Sanderson wrote that the country music superstar hired her to help him start a career in TV and film. But she alleged that he destroyed every opportunity that came his way.

Brooks apparently squandered chances with not just Spielberg, but also with Disney and Fox. And Sanderson ultimately sued because he promised her a big payout that never came because of his unending ridiculous demands.

In the documents, she detailed that Garth Brooks was given the chance to play a sniper in Saving Private Ryan. But he unabashedly refused because “he wanted to be the star and was unwilling to share the limelight with … Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, and Edward Burns.”

Sanderson also claimed that the Friends in Low Places singer then got an offer for Twister. But he also turned that down because he didn’t want to play second string to the real star—a tornado.

The plaintiff also wrote that Brooks’ nice guy routine is all smoke and mirrors and he’s actually a “paranoid, angry, deceitful and vindictive man who will turn against those closest to him on a dime.”

Because of the supposed prideful shenanigans, Sanderson demanded $425,000 in unpaid bonus and salary. And she asked for punitive damages.

Upon filing, a spokesperson with Brooks’ Red Strokes Entertainment Inc. issued a statement that read, “Mr. Brooks, of course, denies everything in the lawsuit filed today by Lisa Sanderson. Mr. Brooks and Red Strokes Entertainment Inc. will continue to take the necessary steps toward resolving this matter through the legal system.”

Jury Sides With Garth Brooks in Counter Suit

What happened with the lawsuit isn’t completely clear, but documents show that a motion for dismissal was filed on April 2, 2014.

However, somewhere along the way, Garth Brooks filed a suit against Lisa Sanderson and won. In it, he claimed that he gave Sanderson a $223,000 loan for her divorce. And she never paid it back.

Sanderson, however, claimed the money was a gift. And on top of that payment, she said he owed her a pension after closing his Red Strokes entertainment firm, which employed her.

After a three-day trial, the jury decided within an hour that Garth Brooks had clearly given Sanderson a loan. She was ordered to repay it—with interest. Furthermore, the judge ordered her to cover all of the singer’s legal fees.

Because the original lawsuit was dismissed and Garth Brooks came out as the victor in a resulting case, we may never know if he was actually offered a part in the two blockbuster films. But we happen to think he would’ve made a fine Silver Screen star.