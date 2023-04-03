Garth Brooks Updates Fans on His and Wife Trisha Yearwood’s Duet Album

Garth Brooks recently gave a much-needed update on his upcoming duet album with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

The country music legend first spoke on the project during an installment of his Inside Studio G podcast in February. When a fan wrote in and suggested that he and his wife record a collaborative album, he said ”there’s already a duet record coming out” this year. However, he was tight-lipped about the project.

A few days later, the couple once again spoke about the project and hinted that it would be the full-length power couple album we’ve been dreaming about since their first official date.

This week on Inside Studio G, however, Garth Brooks went a little further and admitted that we are not getting an all-Brooks and Yearwood record. Other singers are involved in the project as well.

“I will tell you this, the duets record that’s coming is not just of the queen,” he said. “Queen” is his nickname for Trisha Yearwood. “The queen’s in there, of course, ’cause you can’t do it without her.”

Garth Brooks Gushes Over Wife Trisha Yearwood

The singer didn’t give any more information about the album or those who will join him on the tracks. But he admitted that he’s been enjoying the recording process.

“It’s been fun so far,” he noted. “It’s going to be a blast to finish, though.”

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have never released a massive collaborative project, despite both being musical legends in their own rights. However, they have recorded a list of duet singles since they married in 2005, including Whiskey to Wine, In Another’s Eyes, and Shallow.

The closest thing we’ve seen on the duet album front was a joint holiday project they dropped in 2016.

During the recent podcast episode, Brooks admitted that he and Yearwood should have more original works out there. And he hinted that he’s determined to make that a priority as he continues in the music industry.

“If I can be remembered in this business, I would much rather be remembered as a part of a duet career with Trisha Yearwood than I would as myself as a solo artist,” he noted.

As for the current duet album, that may be closer than we previously guessed. Garth Brooks shared that it should be out “late in this year.: