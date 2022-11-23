Garth Brooks Year-Long Las Vegas Residency Sold Out in One Day

Garth Brooks fans who waited to get tickets to his upcoming Las Vegas residency might now be kicking themselves.

Last week, the “Shameless” singer revealed that his new show Garth Brooks/Plus ONE would be a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace starting in 2023.

The Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale started on Monday, and already, each show of Brooks’ 2023 residency has sold out.

“What an unbelievable day this was for us,” Brooks said on his ‘Inside Studio G’ Monday on Facebook. “Every show in ’23 is pretty much…done. A whole year in one day. That’s nice!”

Twenty-seven shows had tickets available for the residency. Fans registered for the sale through Ticketmaster, and as many as 60,000 couldn’t get tickets. Ticketmaster has recently spent lots of time in the news following the Taylor Swift ticket debacle.

You can see Garth Brooks’ Instagram post below, where he gives his three reasons to visit him on the upcoming show in Las Vegas.

“They had more people than they could take care of, which was very sweet for us,” he on his ‘Inside Studio G’ show. “How do you take care of those people who weren’t taken care of?”

He said he immediately reached out to Caesars Palace about potentially extending his residency into 2024.

Garth Brooks Promises Fans Unforgettable Night

“But here’s the deal: If the extension happens, those people that were verified fans that did not get in – you will be first in line…for’ 24…if ’24 happens. It’s the only way to do it.”

However, at the moment, Brooks said it’s all talk. But if Caesars Palace opts in, Brooks says he’s full-go.

“If ’24 comes around and Caesars is sweet enough to want to do this for another year…[I] wasn’t planning on it, but hey! I got nothing to do!!” he said.

Garth Brooks announced the residency last week and promised his fans he’d give them a new show each night. Brooks plans to switch up band members and bring on a few special guests. They’ll also rotate the instrumentation, background singers, and his set list to make each night a unique and memorable experience.

“Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas,” Brooks said in a statement. “The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it’s gonna shred it.”

Brooks recently received the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, one of country music’s highest honors. The Nashville Songwriters Association International gives the award out at the Nashville Songwriter Awards, which took place back in September. Brooks has won 2 Grammy Awards on 13 nominations in his illustrious career.