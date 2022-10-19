Gary LeVox Reflects on What He Learned With Rascal Flatts

Gary LeVox credits Rascal Flatts for his newfound success as a solo country artist.

Rascal Flatts broke into the industry in 1999 and remained one of the most successful groups in modern county music for two decades. Together they earned various awards, etched their name on both the Music City and Hollywood Walk of Fame, and became members of the esteemed Grand Ole Opry.

But in 2020, it all came to a halt when band member Joe Don Rooney decided to call it quits. The group didn’t part on great terms. And LeVox admits that he wishes he had gotten more closure from the experience. But he still cherishes every moment he had with his former band. And he admits that the experience taught him everything he needs to know as he moves forward with his career.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” LeVox told CMT on Oct. 18. “And I can’t wrap my head around it.”

“I’m just a small-town boy from Westerville, Ohio. Being the frontman of Rascal Flatts for 20 years, I think you learn a lot. I know what works on live shows – you got 90 minutes to take them on a wild ride. It’s so fun to look back,” he continued.

Gary LeVox Has Several New Country Music Singles in the Works

When the group broke up, Gary LeVox didn’t miss a beat transitioning into a solo artist. In May 2021, he dropped his first EP, One on One, which mixed country and Christian genres. Then in August, he released his first solo country single, Get Down Like That.

The song was written by a star-studded team that consists of HARDY, Thomas Rhett, Ashley Gorley, and Jesse Frasure. And now that he has the ball rolling, LeVox can’t wait to pump out some more music. And he hopes that he can work with more stars to make that happen.

“I would love to do something with ERNEST, Marcus King, and HARDY,” he gushed. “I would love to collab with them, maybe an up-tempo party banger or love song.”

But he hasn’t been waiting for collaborations. LeVox already has some tunes in the pipeline. So it seems that Gary LeVox will continue to grace Music City and be a major star, even without the backing of Rascal Flatts.

“I’ve got five or six finished – I’m so excited about it, he continued. “There are some ballads in there that are amazing and some other songs that Neil Thrasher, Wendell Mobley, and I wrote together. Those are the guys I created Fast Cars And Freedom with. I got some great stuff in the can and ready to go.”