Gary LeVox Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Rascal Flatts Breakup

Rascal Flatts is one of the most iconic country groups of the early 2000s. The trio put out enduring favorites like “Life is a Highway,” “Bless the Broken Road,” and their first-ever hit “Prayin’ for Daylight.” In 2020, the trio, fronted by Gary LeVox, was scheduled for their Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour. However, as we know, the pandemic completely shut down touring, and country music as a whole. Inadvertently, it also drove the Rascal Flatts’ bandmates apart. Now, with Levox seeing success in a new solo career, the Rascal Flatts frontman is speaking out about the trio’s “weird” breakup.

“Rascal Flatts is kind of taking a break,” LeVox told Fox News Digital. He added of his solo career that it “was just time to do something new.”

Still, he did admit performing without his bandmates, bass guitarist Jay DeMarcus and lead guitarist Joe Don Rooney, has been “weird” and “different,” though he and his former bandmates are just “doing their own thing.”

Kicking off his solo career, the country music star recently put out a brand new single, “Get Down Like That.” It will be interesting to see how the song, now available for streaming, fares compared to the success LeVox saw over 20 years with Rascal Flatts.

Regardless, “Get Down Like That” is sure to see serious success. Per Gary LeVox’s statement, some of the biggest songwriters in Nashville wrote the brand new song. They include “Bass Pro Hat” singer Thomas Rhett, award-winning singer-songwriter HARDY, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley.

Levox said of the new release, “It’s just an awesome, up-tempo song with a lot of meat on the bone … I love it, and once you hear it, it just sticks in your head.” Be sure to take a listen below.

Gary LeVox ‘Hates’ the Way Rascal Flatts ‘Ended’

Gary Levox is already seeing early success with his solo career. However, his former bandmate, Joe Don Rooney, recently took a different path, getting into some legal trouble after he stepped away from Rascal Flatts right before the group officially shared their news in January 2020.

Rooney received his first DUI charge in September of last year. The charges were filed after the guitarist rammed his car into a tree and failed multiple sobriety tests. Originally required to serve about a year in jail, the judge knocked Rooney’s sentence down to just 48 hours. Rooney also lost his driver’s license due to the offense. However, he received special privileges if he allowed officials to install a breathalyzer in his car.

Gary LeVox, speaking out about the offense, said, “I just wish [Joe Don Rooney] the best and I hope he gets everything that he needs to get well and take care of whatever issues he’s got going on.”

Of the band’s premature breakup, he also stated, “I hate the way that it ended, and I hate that we didn’t get to do this farewell tour. I can’t stand the fact that it just feels [like] there’s no closure with something that we’ve been so blessed with. That will always be in my heart.”