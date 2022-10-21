Gary LeVox Talks Songwriting, Recording Music Without Rascal Flatts Bandmates

Nearly two years after country music trio Rascal Flatts officially disbanded, Gary LeVox opens up about songwriting and recording music without his former bandmates.

While speaking to Hollywood Life, Gary LeVox reflects on how different a solo career is compared to a band. “When you’re in a band, I had three opinions on how we should do it and all that,” LeVox explained. “Because we run a business together. Now, it’s just me, so I can just say, ‘I love this,’ ‘Let’s do this,’ ‘Let’s put a harp on this,’ just making those decisions for myself has been completely awesome.”

However, Gary LeVox does admit that it’s been a little different not having Jay and Joe Don to bounce off of while performing live shows. “We just get up there and rock and get a chance to show the kind of show we want to go see and give everyone a 90 minute break from life to just enjoy.”

In regards to touring and new music, Gary LeVox adds, “I’m just having a blast, making music, performing, and just doing what we do!”

Gary LeVox Recently Spoke About the ‘Weird’ Rascal Flatts Breakup

Last week, Gary LeVox spoke to Fox News Digital about the “weird” breakup of Rascal Flatts. “Rascal Flatts is kind of taking a break,” he explained. “And it was just time to do something new.”

Gary LeVox further spoke about his own solo music venture. “Getting ready to tour next year … Coming out with some new music and just enjoying doing something new on my own.”

The Rascal Flatts bandmates Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney were notably together for more than 20 years before announcing plans to part ways after the band’s farewell tour in January 2020. However, the tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking about his favorite Rascal Flatts memories, Gary LeVox stated, “Selling out Wrigley Field… Being the first country act to ever do that, making history there.”

Gary Lenox then spoke about his recently released single Get Down Like That. “Thomas Rhett wrote it with HARDY, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, four of the biggest songwriters in Nashville … they’re killing it. It’s just an awesome, up-tempo song with a lot of meat on the bone … I love it, and once you hear it, it just sticks in your head.”

In regards to the loss of one of his idols, Loretta Lynn, Gary LeVox added, “We lost an icon and a legend… One of the most sweetest human beings on planet Earth. She was great with my daughters and my wife … She’s the coal miner’s daughter. It’s timeless … She’ll be missed so bad … All of us at the Grand Ole Opry … Her mark is there forever.”