‘George and Tammy’: Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain Open Up About Playing George Jones & Tammy Wynette

When Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain discussed her upcoming role portraying Tammy Wynette in the Showtime biopic George and Tammy she alluded to the fact that her training in Shakesperian theater helped prepare her for the role.

“Just like those plays, the stakes of those lives were incredibly high,” Jessica Chastain relates of the country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones.

“Tammy lost her father when she was 9 months old,” Jessica Chastain says of the country music legend.

“So much of her adult life revolved around being appeasing, desirable to, and wanted by men — so much that she was a stylish hairdresser and excellent cook,” the actress continues.

When thinking about that, it broke my heart,” she adds. “To realize that such a sensual being with her voice and womanhood as her superpowers also had 36 surgeries on her womb and eventually lost her voice.”

‘George and Tammy’ Follows The Challenges Faced By The Country Music Legends

The new Showtime film features Oscar winner Jessica Chastain as the legendary Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannon as iconic I Don’t Need Your Rocking Chair singer George Jones. The film follows the complicated relationship between the country music power couple.

The pair rocked the music industry for decades. Wynette’s Stand By Your Man remains one of the most memorable country music hits while Jones’s He Stopped Loving Her Today remains one of the most hailed country music songs of all time.

The Film Details Both The Intense Pieces Of The George And Tammy’s Relationship As Well As Those Sweeter Moments

According to the stars of George and Tammy, the film needed to reflect the sweet moments of the relationship as well as the well-known rocky parts the couple famously faced over the years. After all, notes Michael Shannon, “who wants to sit and watch two people just be mean to each other?”

Shannon explains that the film isn’t trying to “manipulate” the true story behind the couple. The goal of the film, the actor says, is to “get to who they were” and tell the story behind George and Tammy as “best as we can tell.”

Shannon adds that while neither he nor Chastain ever met George and Tammy they have worked very hard to reflect who these country music legends truly were.

“I mean neither one of us has met them,” Michael Shannon says.

“But we’ve met their daughter and we’ve met their friends,” the actor adds.

“We’ve read everything there is to read about them,” he continues. “We’re just trying to honor their memory and their lives.”