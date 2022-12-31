‘George and Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Country Music Artist

Jessica Chastain has endless love and respect for her George and Tammy alter ego, Tammy Wynette. But there is one other country music star who she is “obsessed” with.

The actress chatted about her new hit Showtime mini-series with the hosts of Audacy’s 103.7 KSON’s John & Tammy in the Morning recently. And the conversation led to a tough question, “You have a dinner party. There are 6 people at the party. Who is at the table?”

After mulling over her options and admitting that she would be going for guests that would make the party “wild,” she gave her first five answers: George & Tammy co-star Michael Shannon, friend and fellow actress Anne Hathaway, French actress Isabelle Huppert, Scenes from a Marriage co-star J Oscar Isaac, and artist George Condo.

As for her sixth guess, that was easy—Miranda Lambert.

Apparently, Jessica Chastain is a big fan of Lambert’s. She also had the pleasure of meeting Lambert, and the introduction left a lasting impression.

“I met Miranda Lambert at the CMAs. And she offered me bourbon in a red solo cup, and I’m obsessed with her. She would be a fun addition to the party. It has to be people that are going to bring it, you know?”

Jessica Chastain Loves Everything That Tammy Wynette ‘Stood For’

But her deep admiration for the living country legend doesn’t overshadow the feelings Jessica Chastain has for the late Tammy Wynette.

In George & Tammy, Chastain portrays Wynette during her turbulent marriage to George Jones. The story is adapted from the memoir The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, which was written by Georgette Jones, the couple’s only child.

“I just love her. I love what she stood for…I visited her resting spot many times in Nashville,” she told the hosts of Tammy Wynette. “And every time I go, there’s more pictures that fans have drawn of her, and cards from families, and pictures from grandchildren. It’s really a testament to the incredible woman she was.”

Jessica Chastain was devoted to giving the most accurate portrayal of Wynette both before and during filming. While studying the country music legend, she found several resources that led her toward a flawless performance. And that devotion paid off not just for the series and Wynette’s legacy, but also for Chastain’s career. Earlier this month, the role earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

“I am so happy and honored that you recognized George and Tammy today,” she wrote on Instagram after learning of the honor. “…I have so much respect for Tammy Wynette and her legacy was what kept me going through all the ‘bad times’, the ‘good times’ and all of filming of George and Tammy. And I can’t wait for you all to see the rest of the series!”