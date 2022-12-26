‘George and Tammy’ Star Michael Shannon Opens Up About Learning George Jones Songs

Playing the country music icon George Jones in the new Showtime miniseries, George and Tammy, was an exciting and eye-opening experience for Michael Shannon. As the actor shared during a red-carpet Nashville, TN, premiere, he didn’t realize how many people were legitimate Jones fans until he started telling friends and family that he had landed the role.

“It was really incredible actually because I would start to mention this project to different people in my life and people that I had no idea were George Jones fans. They’d be like, ‘Oh really? You’re going to do that? Oh, you got to hear this song.’ And they played this song,” he said.

“I was with my buddy Paul out in LA. He’s like, ‘You got to hear this,’ and he puts on The Race Is On, and he’s just beaming, and he’s staring at me. He’s like, ‘Isn’t that the greatest thing you ever heard?’ I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe how incredible this is.”

To play the part, Shannon also had to learn to sing in George Jones’ signature smooth and twangy voice. Of course, no one can perfectly nail the sound of a legend, but Michael Shannon got close. And the sound and editing crew helped with the rest.

“Yeah, it was pretty daunting,” he said of the experience. “But we worked with Rachael Moore here who recorded us and did the all-important comping and editing to make it sound somewhat feasible. But yeah, it’s something you can study and work on a real long time. And it’s just impossible singing exactly like George Jones, but I did the best I could.”

George Jones’ Daughter, Georgette, Sang Praises For Michael Shannon’s Performance

And audiences appear to approve of Shannon’s take on the late singer. The six-episode show, which is based on George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s daughter Gorgette’s memoir, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, is deep into the plot. And it’s holding a 7.4 rating on IMDB after the premiere became the most-watched in Showtime history.

But more importantly, Georgette believes that Michael Shannon’s depiction of George Jones is absolutely uncanny, so uncanny that it brought her to tears. And there can no higher praise for the role.

“I wasn’t expecting to look at him and really see my dad in him, but I did,” she admitted. “It was just a very emotional experience, but it made me feel even better about that process.”