‘George and Tammy’ Stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon Make Waves at CMA Awards

The 56th annual CMA Awards took place in Music City last night with a star-studded lineup of guests. In addition, public figures outside the country music universe were there, such as Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.

The Academy Award-winning actress attended the awards ceremony as a presenter. She walked the red carpet with Michael Shannon, her costar in the upcoming miniseries from Paramount+ “George & Tammy.”

The duo, who portray the late country icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones, presented the award for Entertainer of the Year. Luke Combs took home the award at the end of the evening.

For the event, Jessica Chastain looked dazzling in a custom-made Gucci gown. The floor-length, blue-and-black dress featured black lace, spaghetti straps, a corseted bodice, and a deep v-neckline.

The award-winning actress also accentuated the look by wearing her hair in loose waves with a middle part. She rocked smoldering red lipstick, and sparkling eyeshadow with winged eyeliner. She also accessorized with diamond earrings.

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon stun in the new trailer for ‘George and Tammy’

Although the pair aren’t country stars in their own right, they play two of the genre’s most prolific stars. Their upcoming miniseries, “George & Tammy,” will be released in early December.

The highly-anticipated series showcases the tumultuous relationship of the late country royalty couple. The two were married from 1969 until 1975, and the relationship was among the most powerful in entertainment history. But, as many know, the relationship was far from perfect, and it seems like the show will highlight the ups and downs of their lives together.

Ask any country music fan, and they’ll probably tell you no better duo defined the industry as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones. They were known as “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year, wild ride of a relationship. Their union birthed classic tracks such as “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their post-divorce song “Two Story House.”

Now, their bittersweet love story is being showcased in the first trailer for “George & Tammy.” Featuring Chastain singing a cover of Wynette’s 1969 hit “Stand By Your Man,” the trailer showcases the duo’s turbulent love story.

While viewers see the dup sweetly singing together on stage, they also get a glimpse of the darker moments of their lives. From substance abuse to mental health problems, the show dives into both the good and the bad.

The pair’s struggles with addiction, fame, and maintaining their status as country music icons are set to be well-presented in the series.

The show was created by Abe Sylvia along with John Hillcoat directing all six episodes. The supporting cast also features Walton Goggins, Katy Mixon, Kelly McCormack, David Wilson Barnes, Joshua C. Allen, and Steve Zahn.