‘George and Tammy’s Jessica Chastain Filmed Special Scene on Anniversary of Tammy Wynette’s Death

George and Tammy‘s Jessica Chastain recently revealed what her favorite song to perform on the series was, and it had special meaning to her. With only two episodes of George and Tammy left in the Showtime limited series, its conclusion draws near. Chastain and Michael Shannon portray the legendary country music superstars, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, in the limited series.

In anticipation of the series premiere, Chastain and her co-star engaged in a press event where they discussed their experience working on the project. As Popculture.com reports, Chastain revealed that she had filmed an especially important scene on the anniversary of Wynette’s death.

On the topic of her favorite song to perform for George and Tammy, Jessica Chastain had a candid answer. “The one that I loved singing the most probably, I loved ‘Two Story House.’ I loved all the duets with Mike. I think the harmonies are so beautiful. ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night,’ that one, it was an absolute…”. The actor trailed off, before revealing an unplanned turn of fate.

“We didn’t plan this at all, but I had the opportunity to sing that in Nashville at the Ryman on the anniversary of Tammy’s death,” Chastain explained. “And I didn’t even realize … It kind of happened that it came to be like that, so that was probably the most emotional moment I’ve had on this job.”

Jessica Chastain’s ‘George and Tammy’ costar also had a favorite song to perform

Shannon expressed that he especially loved singing the timeless Jones tune “The Door”. “That song just really is just a staggering,” the actor explained. “It manages to say so much so quickly, which is so many of these songs do. They’re not even that long and they’re epic and what they say and the amount of ground they cover.”

“I really love ‘Help Me Make It Through the Night’ on Tammy’s side,” Shannon added. “Then I think my favorite duet’s ‘Two Story House,’ because Tammy wrote it. And a lot of these songs feel like they’re about them, but they’re written by other people. But this was Tammy actually saying, ‘Here it is. You want to know what’s going on? Here it is.'”

George and Tammy chronicles the tumultuous five-year union of Jones and Wynette from 1969 to 1975. The couple composed and sang a vast number of songs together, yet the ardor of their relationship was famously volatile. John Hillcoat, the director of acclaimed films such as The Proposition, The Road, and Lawless is at the helm for this six-episode limited series. Joining Shannon and Chastain, actor Steve Zahn takes on the role of George Richey, the songwriter Wynette married after her split from Jones. Also featured in the Showtime series are Kelly McCormack, Katy Mixon, Hendrix Yancey, and Walton Goggins.