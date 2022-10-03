George Jones and Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Honors Her Parents for Dad’s Birthday

The short but eventful marriage of George Jones and Tammy Wynette is straight out of country music folklore. They were only married from 1969 to 1975. During that time, they recorded a number of hit songs such as “We’re Gonna Hold On” and “Golden Ring.” But their marriage was also combustible and led to many public fights.

Jones was notorious for his documented struggles with substance abuse. Which led to their divorce in 1975. In celebration of what would have been his 91st birthday on September 12 the couple’s only child, Georgette Jones Lennon, now 51, paid a touching tribute to her famous parents.

She began her tribute by addressing her late mother. Noting she would have turned 80 this past May, but she was only 55 when she passed away. Lennon was 27 at the time and said she was “completely lost” without her.

“I never doubted you’d love me and have my back no matter how badly I might mess up. You never questioned the path I chose or judged me and you always encouraged and supported all I wanted to do and who I wanted to be,” Lennon wrote. “You also amazed me with your bravery. Absolutely nothing scared you. You once flew with the Blue Angels and the pilot told me you were not only his first civilian not to be sick, but also to laugh and ask to do the “tricks” again. I saw you stand up to many people even in situations that seemed impossible.”

For Mother’s Day in 1999, Lennon wrote her own song in memory of her mother. She released “I Hope You Knew” one year after Wynette died at the age of 55. At the time she said it was a “very special and emotional song for me.” Now, in marking her father’s birthday back in September, she pens a heartfelt letter to him and her mother to express what she wishes she could tell them now.

George Jones Remembered By His Daughter

She went on to address her famous father as well. She said her relationship with him was “a little more complicated.” However, she never doubted he loved her.

“When I was very young and you were struggling, you wanted to protect me from that. I didn’t understand then, but years later my Memaw told me you used to come by our house often while I was at school, and you’d stay in my room for hours while holding my picture on my bed and cry,” Lennon said. “I never told you I knew that because I knew you wouldn’t want anyone to see you were vulnerable to emotions.”

Lennon previously wrote a memoir published in 2011 entitled The Three of Us: Growing Up with Tammy and George. Her story is being adapted into an upcoming miniseries for Paramount+ Oscar winner Jessica Chastain will portray Tammy Wynette. And two-time Oscar nominee Michael Shannon will portray George Jones.

“Both of you had more than your share of hard times, pain and heartaches, but through all that you taught me to stand back up after each time life knocks me down,” Lennon said to conclude her loving message. “One day when my time here is done, I know I’ll get to see you both again and that knowledge fills my heart with joy and anticipation.”