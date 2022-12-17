George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series

Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy.

The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.

“I think they both would’ve been pleased,” she told Vanity Fair. “My dad never liked a lot of attention, which is funny considering what he did for a living… But as my dad got older, he was much more accepting of himself.”

The story is based on Georgette’s 2011 memoir, The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George. Hollywood had been after rights to a screenplay ever since the book debuted. But the 39-year-old actress was particular about who turned it into a small screen project because she wanted to ensure that the writers didn’t put too much focus on George Jones’ drug and alcohol problem. And over the years, that one detail seemed to be what drove nearly all the proposed series.

“There were certain things that were important to me,” Georgette continued. “I wanted to make sure that my parents were seen as human beings, that their lives were displayed in an honest way — good and bad.”

Georgette Jones Serves as a ‘George & Tammy’ Consulting Producer

Dead to Me Creator Abe Sylvia finally came to her with a story that focused on who each singer truly was offstage and let the more sordid details stand as supporting plotlines. It was then that Georgette knew her parents’ legacy would be properly honored.

“I wanted them to know how loving and fun and caring my parents were, and [for] that to show through too, not just the sensational music and craziness of their love story,” she shared.

While Sylvia filmed George & Tammy with Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain in the lead roles, Georgette Jones helped keep the message true to life by serving as a consulting producer.

Georgette also worked closely with Shannon and Chastain to help them nail their personas. And she was especially impressed with Shannon’s ability to transform into her late father. He did such a stunning job that she even had a tearful breakdown at one point.

“I wasn’t expecting to look at him and really see my dad in him, but I did,” she admitted. “It was just a very emotional experience, but it made me feel even better about that process.”

“They really did a wonderful job putting so much into just six episodes,” she gushed. “They just really were able to capture it.”