george-strait-adds-second-nashville-show-with-chris-stapleton-due-to-popular-demand

On Oct. 24, George Strait and Chris Stapleton announced they were teaming up for six stadium shows in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale (May 6), Milwaukee (June 3), Seattle (June 17), Denver (June 24), Nashville (July 29), and Tampa (Aug. 5). It seems Nashville is living up to its Music City moniker, because George and Chris just added a second Nashville date (July 28) due to “popular demand.” And tickets haven’t even gone on sale to the general public yet.

While tickets to all dates go on sale on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time, a pre-sale for American Express Card Members began on Oct. 26. Pre-sale for the new Nashville date begins on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. local time for American Express Card Members. George only plays a handful of dates each year, so if you want to catch the King of Country in action, get your credit card ready.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ’til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” said George Strait to Billboard. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no-brainer for me. I was all in.”

Little Big Town will join George and Chris on each date.

May 6 – Glendale, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium

June 3 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – American Family Field

June 17 – Seattle, Wash. – Lumen Field

June 24 – Denver, Colo. – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 28 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

July 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 – Tampa, Fla. – Raymond James Stadium

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything,” added Chris Stapleton. “There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

In addition to his newly announced stadium dates, George has four shows slated for the remainder of 2022, including Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 18 and 19, and Las Vegas on Dec. 2 and 3.