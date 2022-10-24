george-strait-and-chris-stapleton-team-up-for-6-stadium-shows-in-2023

George Strait concert? Yes, please. Chris Stapleton concert? Yes, please. George Strait and Chris Stapleton concert? Hell yes, please. George and Chris will join forces for six stadium dates in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale, Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, Nashville, and Tampa. Oh, and Little Big Town will be joining George and Chris for all dates.

While Chris Stapleton maintains a rather robust touring scheduling these days, George Strait has kept a low profile since capping his Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014. George only plays a handful of dates each year, so if you want to catch the King of Country in action, get your credit card ready. Ticket go on sale on Nov. 4 at 10 am. local time, while pre-sale begins on Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time for American Express Card Members.



“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ’til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement,” said George Strait to Billboard. “When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris, it was a no-brainer for me. I was all in.”

May 6 – Glendale, Ariz. – State Farm Stadium

June 3 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – American Family Field

June 17 – Seattle, Wash. – Lumen Field

June 24 – Denver, Colo. – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nissan Stadium

Aug. 5 – Tampa, Fla. – Raymond James Stadium

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything,” added Chris Stapleton. “There’s nothing to compare it to. So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

In addition to his newly announced stadium dates, George has four shows slated for the remainder of 2022, including Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 18 and 19, and Las Vegas on Dec. 2 and 3.