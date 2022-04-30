George Strait Announces Back-to-Back Fort Worth, Texas Concerts Featuring Special Guest Tenille Towns

Good news Texas Outsiders. George Strait is coming to Fort Worth, TX and it’s going to be back-to-back nights of great country music. The shows are going to be held at Dickies Arena and I’m sure they are going to sell out by the time it’s all said and done. Tenille Townes is set to play alongside Strait for both of the shows.

Fort Worth is a special place. The town has hosted countless legendary musicians and performances in country music history. Strait has had his fair share of those shows. Of course, any show with the King of Country is important. Since 2014, Strait has spaced out his performances more and more. He doesn’t do those tours like he used to, that’s for sure.

Strait put up a post on his Twitter page, or at least the folks that run his Twitter did that. The shows aren’t going to be until November 18 and 19. However, for those that like to plan ahead, there is a presale on May 4. That’s next week. For all those that don’t get presale, May 13 at 10 AM CT is the time and date you’ll be looking for.

Check out the post below.

FORT WORTH! George is heading to Dickies Arena with @tenilletownes on Nov 18 & 19 for two nights of good times. Presales start on May 4. Public onsale is May 13th at 10AM CT. More info at https://t.co/YOzc6ToIP0 pic.twitter.com/1Dm9CsNrPS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 29, 2022

So, if you want to catch George Strait in Fort Worth, get ready for those tickets to go on sale.

This weekend, Strait is rocking it down in Texas. Austin, TX to be exact. He has back-to-back shows in Austin at the Moody Center. Those shows are part of the grand opening of the venue. Austin has so many great venues and Strait seems to like playing shows there.

Later on, in the summer, Strait is taking his show to Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. He will take the stage there on July 30.

37 Years Since George Strait had Fort Worth on his Mind

Of course, George Strait has a Fort Worth song. Perhaps the song about Fort Worth. Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind came out in 1984. After 37, and almost 38 years since the release of the song, Strait is still crooning that song and will surely throw it into the lineup as he takes the stage at Dickies Arena this fall.

It is one of those quintessential country music songs. There isn’t a note that is out of place or a lyric that slips up. If it ain’t Strait or Keith Whitley singing it, I don’t want to hear it. By the time January 1985 came around, the song had shot up to No. 1 on the country music charts and solidified itself in the history of the genre.

George Strait is coming back to Fort Worth. So, get ready. The shows are months away, but those tickets go on sale in a week for presale and two weeks for general sale. So, don’t wait and let these tickets get all bought up. Dickies Arena is going to be packed out and Strait is going to show that town why he’s the King of Country Music once again.