George Strait & Birthday Boy Willie Nelson to Share Stage for 2nd Time Ever Thanks to Matthew McConaughey

There’s a lot to unpack in this title. Let’s get started. George Strait has been tapped for the grand opening of the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 29. The King of Country will officially dedicate the new 15,000-seat venue with a concert dubbed “Strait from Moody Center.” And George is bringing along a couple of Texas-sized compadres: Willie Nelson, who will be celebrating his 89th birthday, and Randy Rogers.

In fact, the concert generated so much interest, a second night of Lone Star State shenanigans will take place with the same lineup at the Moody Center on April 30. And here’s one more nugget. Alright, actor Matthew McConaughey helped fund the facility, so the possibility of a Strait-Nelson-McConaughey photo could break the internet.

George & Willie

George and Willie will share the stage for just the second time during the grand opening celebration on April 29. That’s a mind-blowing stat, considering they’ve both been on this earth for a combined 156 years. And they’ve been singing on stage for the majority of those years. The aforementioned date also happens to be Willie’s 89th birthday.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” says George Strait. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person. So I know this will be a great night together, along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band.”

George and Willie previously performed together on January 12, 2019, during Willie’s tribute show, “Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw,” at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Texas tandem performed “Sing One With Willie.” The tune, which George and Willie co-penned with Bubba Strait and Buddy Cannon, was featured on George’s 2019 album, Honky Tonk Time Machine. Willie also lent his vocals to the album track.

Later at the Bridgestone show, George and Willie joined forces on “Good Hearted Woman,” a tune penned by Willie and Waylon Jennings. Willie and Waylon’s duet topped the charts in 1976.

Moody Center & McConaughey

The Moody Center actually hosted its first concert on April 20 with John Mayer, who will perform again on April 21. Bon Jovi (April 23) and Justin Bieber (April 27) will also take the stage before King George’s official grand opening on April 29. The Who, Dave Matthews Band, the Eagles, Jack White and more will perform in May.

The Moody Center was privately funded by Oak View Group, Live Nation/C3 Presents, The University of Texas, and actor Matthew McConaughey. The $375-million facility will be home to the University of Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Of course, Matthew McConaughey needs no introduction. In addition to his alright acting chops, he’s the University of Texas Minster of Culture. He spoke at the Moody Center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 19, encouraging the crowd to “bless the mood.”