George Strait Celebrates Anniversary with Wife Norma in Sweet Post: LOOK

More than five decades after their elopement in Mexico, George Strait and his wife Norma celebrated their 51st anniversary over the weekend.

On Sunday (November 4th), George Strait’s social media team took to the country music legend’s Twitter account to wish him and Norma a happy anniversary. “Happy anniversary to George and Norma!” the tweet reads.

Happy Anniversary to George and Norma! pic.twitter.com/miL330Se7d — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) December 4, 2022

In December 2012, George Strait opened up to PEOPLE about how he and Norma actually still like each other. “Norma and I are so blessed that we found each other,” Strait stated at the time. “And were about to do all of this together, experience this life together, to support each other through everything, good times and bad. We do almost everything together… We love each other, and we still like each other, a lot!”

George Strait also recalled how he and Norma met during an appearance on 100.3 The Bull. “We knew each other forever, growing up in a small town. I never really even thought anything about her, but then one day I asked her out and we went on a date. We didn’t each other for a long time after that. Then one day, I thought, ‘I’m missing the boat here.’ And we started dating again.”

George and Norma Strait Eloped Shortly Before the Country Music Superstar Enlisted in the U.S. Army & Shipped Off to Hawaii

Account to Country Living, George and Norma Strait had eloped in Mexico prior to George enlisting in the U.S. Army. From there, he was stationed in Hawaii. The couple welcomed their firstborn, Jenifer Lynn Strait, in October 1972. They then had George “Bubba” Strait Jr. in 1981.

While stationed in Hawaii, George Strait started his music career performing with the Army band, Rambling Country. As his career flourished, there were struggles between him and Norma. The couple experienced a devastating loss in June 1986 when their daughter Jenifer was killed in a car accident. Although Strait did not speak publicly about Jenifer’s death, he did share that he and Norma were blessed to have spent 13 years with their daughter.

George and Norma Strait have since extended their family to include their grandchildren. Bubba and his wife, Tamara, have two children. Strait did speak about how close he and his family are. “This year my biggest blessing has been my new grandson, our first grandchild. He’s a third, George Harvey Strait III; we call him Harvey. Bubba and Tamara live down the street, so we spend a lot of time with him. We’re lucky they found each other and chose to live close by so we can see Harvey as much as we want. He’s so special, you just have no idea until it happens. We’re all excited about Baby’s First Christmas!”