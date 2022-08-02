George Strait and Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty Classic in Kansas City: WATCH

George Strait is the King. Chris Stapleton is certainly one of the heirs to his throne. The pair joined forces for an epic stadium show on July 30. The concert was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. It’s not the first time that the two greats have shared a bill. They were joined by Parker McCollum and Little Big Town. It was an epic night of country music in Missouri.

During his set, George Strait invited Stapleton to the stage to join him for a version of the Tom Petty classic “You Wreck Me.” It’s a song that Strait covers a lot during his stadium shows and Las Vegas residency. But Chris Stapleton doesn’t just happen to be there every night. Check out the video of the performance below.

Chris Stapleton isn’t finished with stadiums this year. He’ll headline the third annual ATLive in Atlanta on November 12. It’s a two-night affair, with an evening of rock music and another of country music. Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt join Stapleton for the second night. The first night sees Billy Joel, Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow take the stage.

He also headlines Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pa on August 27. Stapleton also has a pile of festival dates along the way. He’s part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival during its Camden, New Jersey stop. He headlines Pilgrimage in Franklin, Tenn. and Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville, too. The next dates on his calendar are three nights at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford August 4-6. Elle King, Kendell Marvel and Madeline Edwards will support. Check out all of Chris Stapleton’s dates and get ticket information at his website.

See George Strait While You Can

George Strait retired from regular touring more than a decade ago. But he began his Las Vegas residency soon after the announcement. The union of the King and Sin City started a landslide that led to dozens of other country artists having long stays in Las Vegas. Shania Twain, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert are just a few of the folks that have followed George’s path to Vegas in 2022.

He only has two more residency dates on his calendar. There’s no guarantee that more will be added. He only has four dates total. If you have an opportunity to see one of those four shows, don’t miss it. George Strait is 70 now, and he’s long been tired of the road. He’ll play two dates at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on November 18 & 19. Then he returns to Las Vegas for ‘Strait to Vegas’ on December 2 & 3. After that? Who knows. Check out the schedule and get the ticket information at his website.