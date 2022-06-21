George Strait’s Former San Antonio Resort Goes Up in Flames: Report

As George Strait once sang, “Last night they had a bad one a mile or two down the road.”

A spa at Boerne’s Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort caught fire just after 9 p.m. on Monday. The news is according to Kendall County Emergency Management. You can see photos and video of the night at KSAT. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The spa itself is 10,000 square feet, and it sits on a 220-acre property. The sprawling space was once owned by the King himself, George Strait. As of June 2, it was owned by a private investor group and managed by Crescent Hotels and Resorts, according to KENS5.

Authorities consider the spa to be a complete loss.

The fire isn’t the first to happen on the property. In 2017, a clubhouse also burned.

As of now, there are no details about how the fire began. It was first reported by a security guard that noticed smoke on video via security cameras.

George Strait is Now 70

George Strait turned 70 in May. Among well-wishers celebrating one of the most influential voices in the genre was another country music legend and star of 1883, Tim McGraw. The “Live Like You Were Dying” singer performed a cover of the first single of Strait’s career, “Unwound.” Around that time, Bill Anderson joined Jamey Johnson for a rendition of a Strait song that they penned, “Give it Away,” at the Grand Ole Opry. The collaboration also marked Johnson’s induction into the Opry.

Outsiders Caroline Bynum, Wes Blankenship, and Jim Casey also commemorated the occasion here by recalling their favorites from the King’s prolific catalog.

King on the Road

He “officially retired” from touring nearly ten years ago in September of 2012. But the King is still making his rounds all over towns across the United States. George Strait has performed numerous times as part of the “Strait to Vegas” residency in Sin City. The residency began in 2016, and it currently has two more dates that have been announced. That return comes December 2 and 3 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

When “Strait to Vegas” was announced, and with its’ resulting success, it was the beginning of a pretty big movement in country music. Other stars like Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, and Miranda Lambert all have enjoyed Las Vegas residencies upon following the King’s lead.

Strait has mixed in a few arena and stadium dates during the run. This year, he’ll stop at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 30. Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton will support. Strait also has two dates at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. on November 18 and 19. To find ticket information for the remaining dates on his calendar, visit his website.