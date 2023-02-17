George Strait Makes Surprise Appearance at Bruce Springsteen’s Moody Center Concert in Texas: VIDEO

The King of Country, George Strait, gave thousands of people a night to remember when he made a surprise appearance at a recent Bruce Springsteen concert.

The Boss played for a packed house on Thursday, February 16, at the University of Texas at Austin’s Moody Center, and Strait had the privilege of giving him a warm Lone Star welcome ahead of his set.

Strait was born and raised in Poteet, TX, and is currently a San Antonia resident. So he made a special trip to the Springsteen and the E Street Band performance.

When Springsteen walked out to greet his fans, he had Strait right by his side. People had no clue that the country music legend was on hand for a cameo. So when they realized he was there, they went wild.

The King + The Boss introduced Bruce Springsteen at the Moody Center in Texas last night.



And it was absolutely electric.

When the singers finally reached the microphone, they met for a handshake and a quick hug. Then Strait, who was wearing his signature cowboy hat and boots, welcomed the Grammy winner to the city.

“Austin, Texas!” he yelled as he raised his arms to amp the crowd. “It’s my honor tonight to introduce to you tonight a band that really needs no introduction, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band!”

George Strait to Drop a New Studio Album

While George Strait was one of the entertainers who took the stage to officially open the Moody Center on April 30, 2022, he, unfortunately, did not sing any of his classics that night.

However, the 70-year-old hitmaker is still active in his career. In fact, he announced in December that he has another record on the horizon, which will give him 32 original studio albums on top of his various compilations and holiday and live releases.

While speaking to Cowboys & Indians, he said “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now.”

The project will be his first since Honky Tonk Time Machine, which dropped in 2019.

George Strait refused to give any information about the tracks that may land on the album, but he was willing to share some insight into his creative process that has given him more than 40 years of success.

“I’ve always said I’m a melody guy,” he admitted “A great melody can sell a song the best. A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, But a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create.”