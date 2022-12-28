George Strait Giving ‘Serious Thought’ to a Documentary on His 40-Year Career

More than 40 years after his career began, George Strait is considering the idea of having a documentary done in honor of his time in country music.

While speaking to Cowboys & Indians, Strait spoke about his future music plans. “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,” he explained. “I’m narrowing down my song choices now. I’ve always said I’m a melody guy. A great melody can sell a song the best. A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create.”

Strait then pointed out his relationship with Dean Dillion. “I think he’s the best melody guy in the business. His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

When discussing the possibility of a documentary, Strait said that he’s giving the idea some serious thought. “Although I tend to procrastinate these days so right now a thought is all it is,” Strait stated. “I have not thought about a movie though.”

Meanwhile, Strait opened up about the mainstream popularity of country music as well as western movies and TV shows. “When I got signed in 1981, country music was coming out of a crossover craze. Crossing over, for those that might not know, means having a country record that is also getting played on the pop stations. There was even a TV show called Pop! Goes the Country. The songs obviously got heard by more people and sold more records, so record labels loved it and pushed it.”

George Strait Talks About His Other Hobbies & Ventures, Including Código

Along with discussing plans to potentially do a documentary, George Strait spoke about his other hobbies. This includes his tequila venture, Código.

“Código is really taking off,” Strait shared. “It’s becoming a top-selling tequila in a very competitive market. The cream always rises to the top as they say. What’s been most surprising about the whole thing has been how hard it actually is to get a product like this into the stores.”

Strait also spoke about his hobbies outside of country music and Código. “I love to be outside,” he said. He also spoke about playing a lot of golf as long as the weather is good. “I just came back from a golf trip to Scotland and it was amazing. Prestwick is my favorite course other than the Old Course at St Andrew’s.”

Strait went on to add that he still fishes and hunts as well. “I think I’ve got another Africa trip in my future and hopefully, I’ll catch a few more marlin somewhere down the road. I went out and rode my favorite rope horse, Joker, on my birthday. He’s still in pretty good shape for his age.”