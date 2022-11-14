George Strait to Headline Buckeye Country Superfest Alongside Chris Stapleton

Already counting down the days until summer, Buckeye Country Superfest announced George Strait is going to headline the big event alongside Chris Stapleton. According to a press release, George Strait will appear at the Buckeye Country Superfest on May 27, 2023, with Stapleton as well as Little Big Town and Warren Zeiders. The event will take place at Ohio Stadium. The 2023 event comes one year after the Superfest’s 2022 event, which hit a record-setting attendance of more than 63,000 fans.

Tickets for the 2023 Buckeye Country Superfest will go on sale on Saturday (November 19th) at 10 a.m. ET through the event’s website. American Express Card Members may purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Tuesday (November 15) at 10 a.m. ET through Friday (November 18th) at 10 p.m. ET.

George Strait Is Preparing to Play His Most Extensive Stadium Run in Nine Years

While speaking to Billboard, George Strait reflected on preparing to play his most extensive stadium run in nearly 10 years. Strait will notably be performing at six stadium dates starting on May 6th at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium and ending on August 5th at Tampa, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will be touring alongside the country music legend at all six stops.

As he discussed his upcoming tour, George Strait told the media outlet, “It just felt right. I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell [into] place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

Billboard also recalled George Strait announcing that while he wasn’t “retiring,” his “old road warrior are just going to be over” after more than 30 years of touring. Four years after that announcement, he started his affiliation with Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. This means he plays several times a year at the arena.

George Strait’s Event Organizer Speaks About the Upcoming Tour

Strait and Messina Group CEO Louis Messina, who promotes George Strait’s tours, spoke about Strait and Stapleton teaming up. “There’s something about him and Chris together that’s magical. They love playing with each other. I said, ‘We should do something a little different than we’ve been doing.’ We’ve been doing one or two stadiums every year, but we said, ‘This is all we should do.’ Having him and Chris together and Little Big Town up there, it’s a pretty, pretty amazing show.”

George Strait went on to share his thoughts about still selling out events. “It’s amazing. I’ve got the best fans in the world and I’m glad they still come out to hear us play. My whole career has been amazing as far as that goes. I’ve been blessed to be with a great record company, MCA, and although they don’t play me much anymore, country radio was really good to me for a lot of years and I really appreciate those years.”