George Strait Honors First Responders With Powerful Video

Country music superstar George Strait is paying tribute to First Responders today.

The country celebrates National First Responders Day each October 28th to recognize the brave firefighters, paramedics, and police who make a career out of running into disasters and risking their lives to save strangers.

To bring attention to the holiday, Strait posted a touching video on his Instagram page and asked fans to “join us in honoring” the men and women who wear the badges.

The clip comes from the official Weight of the Badge music video, which highlights several men and women who served their communities through the generations. With the 2019 hit playing, we see not just the first responders but also their families who send them off each day not knowing if they will return.

“The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weight of the badge each day.” “Thank you,” Strait said.”We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families make.”

Congress officially designated National First Responders Day in 2017. The resolution came after the family of Sean Collier, a police officer killed during the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, brought the concept to attention.

George Strait Debuts ‘Weight of the Badge’ Music Video During the First Responders Children’s Foundation Gala

George Strait, who has always made it a point to support police, EMTs, and firefighters, debuted the music video during the First Responders Children’s Foundation’s 20th anniversary gala in New York City. Several of the men and women featured in the project were in attendance.

The foundation supports children who have lost their mother or father in the line of duty. The non for profit helps by giving their families financial assistance while they navigate their grief. It also helps children or their communities by offering educational programs and activities hosted by first responders.

The country star’s music video also inspired the launch of TheWeightOfTheBadge.com, which debuted the same day as the video.

The website asked people to share memories about the first responders in their lives or give gratitude to first responders who have helped them or their loved ones. Following the submissions, the website published pictures of dozens of heroes who were mentioned and posted their stories on social media sites.

If you visit the page today, you can donate to the First Responders Children’s Foundation and read the many stories of people who carry the weight of the badge.