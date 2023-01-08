George Strait Paying Tribute to Merle Haggard With ‘Mama Tried’ Will Just Never Get Old: VIDEO

Footage of George Strait strapping on a sunburst telecaster and performing Mele Haggard‘s prolific tune ‘Mama Tried’ has fans talking. The clip was shared on Haggard’s verified Instagram recently, captioned “A musical tribute by @georgestrait.”

Unsurprisingly, Strait manages to pull off a legendary standard that would intimidate many modern country artists. In the comments, fans and fellow musicians alike showed their approval of the heartfelt cover. “You can hear Merle’s influence on every George Strait album, legends,” one fan wrote. Another fan dubbed both Haggard and Strait as Country Music royalty. “My absolute two favorite country kings,” they gushed in the comments.

Country crooner Carlton Anderson couldn’t help but weigh in on Strait’s guitar in the footage. “He even threw on a tele,” Anderson commented. Finally, there’s always someone that has to rain on the parade. “Nowhere near as good as Merle but not bad,” a fan wrote begrudgingly.

George Strait is an admitted huge fan of Merle Haggard

Of course, like anyone worth a damn, George Strait is an admirer of the legendary Haggard. After Merle Haggard’s passing on April 6, 2016, Strait fondly remembered his impact and how it shaped the trajectory of his own career.

“When he did “Okie From Muskogee” back in the ’70s, I kinda got hooked then, on Merle and country music,” Strait explained on The Morning Hangover at the time. But the power of his influence was even more profound when he watched the legend perform live. “When I was in the Army and stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, you know, Merle came there, and he played. It just blew me away. That’s what I wanted to be like. I can’t tell you how big of an influence he was on me. Just huge.”

In 1968, “Mama Tried” was released to the world by Merle Haggard and his band The Strangers—marking a new era in iconic country music. While the single wasn’t completely derived from Haggard’s life story, some of its memorable lyrics were inspired directly by it. This classic tune earned its place in history when inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999.

Strait credits his longevity with working with the best professionals

In a recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, Strait announced that a brand-new album is coming out soon. “I like making records and plan on doing another one soon. I’m narrowing down my song choices now.”

George Strait credits his lasting success to not only having faith in his music but also teaming up with the best professionals out there to create new tunes. “A great melody can sell a song the best,” he explained. “A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create.”

In 2023, Strait will embark on a six-stadium tour across the nation beginning in May with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town joining him as support acts.