George Strait Pays Tribute to Police Officers on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

George Strait honored our men and women in blue with a special social media tribute on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

The country music legend has always shown major respect for all first responders. And he has consistently worked through organizations that support them. In 2019, he went a step further by penning and releasing the single Weight of the Badge, which chronicles the daily sacrifices made by police officers. He wrote the words with the help of his son, Bubba Strait, and his long-time songwriter, Dean Dillon. And in 2021, he followed the song with an emotional music video.

On January 10, the country observed National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. And George Strait participated by posting a clip from the music video on his Instagram page.

“Celebrate #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay by tagging someone in law enforcement who you believe carries #TheWeightOfTheBadge,” he captioned.

George Strait’s Fans Urge the Country to ‘Back the Blue’

In the clip, Strait sings the refrain, which says, He said, ‘I’m gonna be alright/There’s just some times you gotta fight/And the truth is, nothing truer could be said/I do it for us and I do it for them/And I ain’t gonna buckle under the weight of the badge. And the footage shows real-life police officers and their families.

“My husband is a lieutenant colonel with our county’s sheriff’s department,” a fan commented. “He has carried the weight of the badge for 36 years. God bless all our law enforcement and first responders!”

“We should honor them daily,” another added. “Back the blue.”

The King of Country Feature Police Officers From His Home Town in the ‘Weight of the Badge’ Music Video

Just ahead of the music video’s original release, which happened to be First Responders Day, the King of Country explained that he featured people from his own community while filming. In it, he highlights both new, established, and retired officers. He also included some interview snippets and photographs from decades past.

“The men and women in this music video are our friends and neighbors who carry the weights of the badge each day,” Strait shared with Cowboys & Indians.

“Thank you,” she said to officers. “We appreciate you and the sacrifices you and your families made.”

George Strait debuted the video at the First Responders Children’s Foundation’s 20th-anniversary gala in New York City. And several of the people seen in the video were in attendance.

The foundation gives support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and provides assistance to families suffering struggling with financial difficulties after losing a family member to the career.