George Strait Raises Incredible $2.4 Million for Veterans During Vaqueros Del Mar Benefit Concert, Golf Tournament

Country music legend George Strait has done it again, y’all. He’s proven to be a classy, commendable, freedom-loving American. If this article had a theme song, it would be “The Eagle.” The song was originally recorded by Waylon Jennings. However, the version that Army veteran George Strait and Marine Corps veteran Jamey Johnson recorded has an extra patriotic spin.

Strait recently honored a Purple Heart recipient on stage at a concert and awarded him with a mortgage-free home. The Military Warriors Support Foundation has awarded over 900 mortgage-free homes and 130 payment-free vehicles to military heroes since 2007. George Strait has worked with them to provide almost 100 homes to heroes wounded in combat and Gold Star recipients. His support for military veterans doesn’t end there though.

George Strait Helps Support Veterans Through Golf and Music

Strait has co-hosted the Vaqueros del Mar golf tournament and benefit concert with businessman Tom Cusick for a dozen years. The Spanish name of the event translates to cowboys from the sea. Which also kind of translates to pirates. Which is a badass name for a badass event. The golf tournament and concert serve as a fundraiser for the Feherty’s Troops First Foundation. This year’s event rallied $2.4 million for the troops. That brings the all-time tally for the fundraiser to up over $17 million.

Strait is also a co-owner of the Tapatio Springs Hill Country Resort with his business partner Cusick, who spoke about the event in a press release. “After George and I acquired Tapatio, we had our Grand Re-Opening on 11-11-11, which was Veterans Day,” notes Cusick. “We decided to hold an event for our military heroes was perfect and then we met David Feherty with Troops First, and the rest is history. I believe we both would agree that this has been one of the most fulfilling experiences we have been involved in and have grown so close to so many that have sacrificed for our country and all of us!”

In addition to the golf tournament, the concert portion of the event included a lineup that would fit in at a major music festival. In addition to performances by George Strait, Asleep at the Wheel, William Beckman, Wade Bowen, Dean Dillon, Keith Gattis, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, and Randy Rogers also took the stage.

This isn’t the only incidence of the country music industry supporting the troops though. Chase Rice, Breland, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Craig Morgan, and John Rich are just a few of the big-name musicians that have played their music for troops or to support veterans in recent memory. The Grand Ole Opry also hosted a big-time Salute The Troops event earlier this year.