George Strait Returning to Las Vegas in December, Announces Two New Dates

Country Music’s king George Strait will return to Las Vegas this December as part of his ongoing Strait to Vegas series. His team just announced shows on December 2 and 3 at his typical venue, the T-Mobile Arena — the shows will mark his 35th and 36th performance at the arena. Caitlin Smith, his frequent opening act as of late, will join him on stage, as well, Taste of Country reports.

After two years of waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, Strait has already delivered an action-packed 2022 for fans of his music. In late April, he partnered with Willie Nelson to co-headline Austin, Texas’ brand new Moody Center. The show fell on Nelson’s 89th birthday, and Strait led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Nelson to celebrate the mighty milestone.

Tickets for the newly-announced Strait to Vegas shows go on sale Friday, May 27 at 10AM PT. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets one day prior during a special presale.

Be sure to visit Strait’s website for a complete list of shows and appearances scheduled for 2022. In addition to the Vegas shows in December, the King will headline a Kansas City stadium show this July alongside Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, and others.

Let’s take a peek at one song we know George Strait will play in Las Vegas: ‘Troubadour’

Strait’s classic ballad about dominating the world of country music has sold nearly one million copies during its storied run. The song didn’t catch on with fans immediately: it took three years to certify gold, and it only reached number seven on the Hot Country charts. But like George, himself, the song has aged nicely with the times, and has become synonymous with the struggle of making it big in the business of music.

Ever since its 2008 release, the song has followed Strait, who often refers to himself as a troubadour of sorts in various interviews.

“Troubadour” claims that Strait “can still raise a little Cain with the boys, Honky-tonks, and pretty women”; and explains just why he’s “still right there with ’em, singing above the crowd and the noise.”

Strait even found enough personal purpose in the song to drop a “Troubadour” music video the year it released. The video showcases his humble beginnings, and subsequent climb to the top of the charts in the 90s and beyond. In it, the Grammy-winning artist shares concert footage clips of himself singing to sold-out crowds; as well as spending time with family and enjoying his favorite hobby, riding horses.

The album Troubadour won him a Grammy for Best Country Album of the Year before going on to become the latest of his 33 platinum-certified albums.