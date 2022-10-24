George Strait Says Returning to Stadium Shows ‘Just Felt Right’

George Strait is heading out on his most extensive tour in nearly a decade in 2023. It’s just six dates now. But that’s the most he’s done outside of Las Vegas since ‘The Cowboy Rides Away’ tour concluded in 2014. His Las Vegas residency at T-Mobile Arena is on hiatus for the year except for two dates on December 2 & 3. He’s bringing Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town out for the stadium dates next year.

“It just felt right,” George Strait told Billboard. “I had the opportunity to work with Chris and Little Big Town and everything just kind of fell in place for next year. I don’t do that many shows anymore, so if we can do a stadium where we can play for more people, that works for me.”

George Strait announced that he was stepping away from large-scale touring in 2012. By 2016, he had agreed to the Las Vegas residency at T-Mobile Arena. Those dates have continued in some form since, excluding the pandemic. He played an occasional stadium show along the way. He teamed up with Stapleton for a show at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this year. But he hasn’t had a tour schedule like this one since 2014. Tickets to the shows will first be available through an American Express presale on October 26. Tickets are on sale to the general public on November 4. They start at $59.

George Strait Returns to Stadiums in 2023

Five decades into his career, The King is headlining stadiums.

“It’s amazing,” George Strait said. “I’ve got the best fans in the world and I’m glad they still come out to hear us play. My whole career has been amazing as far as that goes. I’ve been blessed to be with a great record company, MCA, and although they don’t play me much anymore, country radio was really good to me for a lot of years and I really appreciate those years.”

The pandemic gave George Strait a new appreciation for the ability to play live music.

“I never took being able to play music for granted,” he said. “But I certainly didn’t expect something like the pandemic to happen. I think we all were afraid we might never get to play in those arenas or stadiums again; that it would be too restricted. I love watching football on TV again now and seeing people sitting shoulder to shoulder in these huge stadiums. It happened faster than I expected.”

Among the dates on this run for George Strait are stops in Glendale, Seattle, Milwaukee and Nashville. It kicks off on May 6 and it wraps on August 5 in Tampa. He’ll also hit Denver along the way.