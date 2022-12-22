George Strait Reveals He Has a New Album in the Works

There’s been a ton of talk lately in the country music world about a new class of stars ushering in a new era for the genre. However, important we remember those who paved the way for these rising stars. For instance, tenured country singer George Strait will forever be known as the King of Country. Although he’s been in the business for decades, he’s proven he’s nowhere near slowing down. In fact, the “Check Yes or No” singer just announced he’s close to releasing new music.

During a recent interview, the 70-year-old revealed he’s currently working on another album.

“I like making records and plan on doing another one soon,” the steadfast country star said. “I’m narrowing down my song choices now.”

Not only will the project be a delight to his fans, but it will also mark his first new album since his 2019 work on Honky Tonk Time Machine. In addition, the album will be the King’s 32nd studio record of his career— which has now spanned over 40 years.

While he’s staying tightlipped on the details of his latest project, the Texas native opened up about his songwriting process.

“I’ve always said I’m a melody guy,” he said during an interview with Cowboys & Indians. “A great melody can sell a song the best. A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you’re looking to create. That’s why I’ve had such a great relationship with Dean Dillon.”

As for Dean Dillon, in 2020, his songwriting career earned him an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He’s also the brains behind some of the King’s most beloved hits including “Easy Come, Easy Go,” “Ocean Front Property,” and “If I Know Me.”

Moreover, he co-penned other mega hits for fellow country stars including “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Miami, My Amy.”

According to Strait, Dillon has been his right-hand man during this creative process.

“I think he’s the best melody guy in the business,” Strait said of Dillon. “His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I’ll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually.”

Although we’re still waiting on a release date for Strait’s new music, we take comfort in knowing we have a few opportunities to see him live next year. This May, Strait will begin his brief run of stadium shows. During the run, he will hit Nashville’s Nissan Stadium with Chris Stapleton. Tickets for all of his 2023 tour dates are on sale now.