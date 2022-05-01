George Strait’s Texas Estate Finally Sold After Years on Market: Take a Tour of the Incredible San Antonio Property

After years on the market, country music icon George Strait has finally sold his custom-built estate in San Antonio, Texas. The famous country singer has been looking for a buyer for his hilltop mansion for years, and it turns out he found one at the end of 2021.

George Strait’s 7,925-square-foot adobe estate sits in one of San Antonio’s most exclusive communities. Yet the “Amarillo by Morning” singer dropped the asking price multiple times while it was up for sale. The Texas mansion went on the market in 2018 for $10 million. The following year, Strait reduced the price to $8.9 million in 2019. By early 2021, the legendary country musician decreased the original price by 25% to $7.5 million. Later that year in October, it dropped once more to $6.9 million, but the final selling price is not known.

The adobe mansion finally sold following the latest markdown, which The Real Deal reported in January 2022. The real estate news company’s website shared the buyer’s identity as well. Shannon Ralson of Angel Staffing Inc. in San Antonio, a medical staffing company, is the new owner of George Strait’s Texas estate. You can take a tour of the immaculate home built by country music royalty in the video below.

Details of George Strait’s San Antonio, Texas Estate

Famed Arizona-based architect Bill Tull designed the sprawling Southwestern-style adobe mansion. As large as the home is, it’s only a 3- bedroom, 4-bathroom residence that also includes 2 half-baths. Each of the three bedrooms come with their own bathroom and fireplace as well.

The main house on the property features an infinity pool and a spa for relaxation. The Texas estate formerly owned by George Strait also comes equipped with a multi-purpose court used for tennis and basketball. There’s a workout area that includes a sauna and private bathroom, and a walk-in safe room on the property.

However, the luxury features in George Strait’s custom-built home don’t end there. The mansion has a gourmet kitchen and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The bedrooms have separate his and her bathrooms, which any couple would love. Plus, the main house is wired for surround sound throughout the residence.

The adobe mansion rests on 12.2 acres of land that has some other great features on the property. The home is in an exclusive area that ensures total privacy for its owners. The Texas estate has outdoor living spaces that include a patio with built-in grill, sink, refrigerator, and icemaker. The property also has a separate “casita” guest house that features anything anyone could need who’s staying with the owners. The guest house includes a bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchenette, and its own fireplace.

We’re sure George Strait will miss his Texas estate, but by the looks of it, the new owners will have plenty to enjoy living in the country musician’s former home.