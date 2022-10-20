George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform.

The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”

We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more 🙏



“Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT. pic.twitter.com/SjJFreqg79 — CMT (@CMT) October 20, 2022

Many country stars and icons are set to perform in Loretta’s honor.

“Performers include Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban,Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna, along with special appearances from Loretta’s closest friends and family, including Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw,” says the press release. Additionally, more performers and guests will be announced in the next few days.

Loretta sadly passed earlier this month on October 4 in her Tennessee home.

“We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly,” CMT Producers said in the release.

Loretta Lynn Honored by Her Sisters at CMT AOTY Celebration

The CMT Artist of the Year celebration took place last week, and Loretta’s sisters performed in her honor. Country legend Tanya Tucker introduced Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue to the stage.

“It’s so special to me that we can take a moment to celebrate her tonight,” Tucker said. “I have been so blessed with the gift of her music and also with the gift of her friendship. She guided me through this business even before we met.”

Tucker spoke about the time she and Loretta spent together.

“She’d call me and she’d say, ‘Honey do you need some money?’ Well, there have been times I wished I had said ‘yeah,’” she said. “She went from being my hero to being my truly, truly great friend. And then back to being my hero again. I miss Loretta so much.”

After welcoming Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue onstage, they performed her hit, “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” to an emotional audience. The performance was stunning and the crowd was left in tears after.